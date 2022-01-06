Glenn P. Haake, 3400 block of Indian Trail, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristine Coshun’s son Collin was on the floor, screaming, crying and vomiting repeatedly. There was nothing she could do. She'd gotten him to the hospital. But no one was available to help him.
He allegedly said he did not really need the money, but also that he used it for gas; he added that his car broke down and needed to repair it several times.
A woman and a man from Racine are facing charges after they allegedly were using drugs inside a hospital's pregnancy ward.
Several friends used the phrase “shirt off of his back” to describe Fandry's goodness.
Public schools in Madison and Milwaukee have gone virtual again to start 2022. What about Racine County's schools?
A 26-year-old Franksville man was killed in a traffic accident early Saturday morning on Sheridan Road, according to a news release from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.
Early studies indicated that the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus caused less severe COVID-19 symptoms than the preceding delta variant. But hospitals are still filling with people who are seriously sick from COVID. Why?
As of Monday, the total across 25 of Advocate Aurora's facilities was 1,426 inpatients with COVID-19. That includes 30 COVID inpatients in Kenosha and 12 in Burlington. In a single Illinois hospital, there are 269 COVID inpatients.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported "that the incident stemmed from an altercation over food service" and that the suspect is still at large.
"At this time, we are planning to welcome students back to school tomorrow," an RUSD spokesperson said in an email to a reporter, which was received at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday.
