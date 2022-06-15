Glenn L. Yarbrough

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Glenn (aka Marcus Fuller) L. Yarbrough, 4400 block of 8th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of cocaine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Glenn (aka Marcus Fuller) L. Yarbrough, 4400 block of 8th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of cocaine.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine's south side; the scene wasn't investigated for another 12 hours "due to the call volume" at the time.
The man reportedly lived with the dead body in the home for weeks. By the time authorities arrived, the body could not be identified through conventional means because it was so decomposed.
A crash that appears to have involved a tanker truck and a semi-truck on Highway 11 east of Union Grove has sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.
According to the RPD, the 21-year-old was shot in the forearm, foot and groin. The injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.
Terrance Blair vowed to not live in fear. In spite of rising violence in Racine, he wanted to continue on. Now, after he was killed May 15, his wife is pushing forward.
A Racine man faces one misdemeanor charge after he was accused of shooting a gun into the air five times Thursday evening.
A 64-year-old man was badly hurt Monday when a large tree branch fell on him while he was riding a lawnmower outside his home in western Racine County, officials said.
Stanley and Stevie are quite literally two birds of a feather.
Tim and Julie Gesteland’s relationship began with a question. “Can I call you Jules?”
Joseph E. Ziegler, 31, from Cudahy, is charged with a felony count of intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.