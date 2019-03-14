Four Racine County girls track and field teams started their seasons on Thursday night in a five-team meet at Park High School.

Case had the best finish of the county teams, placing second with 118 points, followed by Park (103.5), St. Catherine's (19.5) and Prairie (15). Badger won the meet with 203 points.

For Case, Gianna Short won the triple jump (31 feet, 3 inches) and Lourdes Wilson won the shot put (31-02.75).

Park's Jada Tye won the 55-meter dash in 7.76 seconds and was a part of the 4x160 relay team that won in 1:32.19. Maya James, Alexis Betker and Aaliyah George also were on the relay.

