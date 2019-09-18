Case 4, Kenosha Bradford 3

SINGLES: 1 — Klinkhammer, C, def. Davison, KB, 6-0, 6-1. 2 — Jaeck, C, def. Barth, KB, 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Jacklin, C, def. Tenuta, KB, 6-0, 6-0. 4 — Munagavalasa, C, def. Valentine, KB, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

DOUBLES: 1 — Koloen-Torres, KB, def. Bertzyk-Sevillan, C, 1-6, 4-6. 2 — Schroeder-Scarmardo, KB, def. Wieties-Petrick, C, 0-6, 3-6. 3 — Cecchi-Kozmer, KB, def. McCray-Shaw, C, 6-2, 2-6, 0-6.

Waterford 4, Wilmot 3

SINGLES:

1 — Brynn Amundson, Wil, def. Whitney Beaston, Wat, 7-6 (5), 6-1. 2 — Taylor Novak, Wat, def. Barbara Bonogofsky, Wil, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3. 3 — Gen Mojonnier, Wil, def. Claire Bleimehl, Wat, 6-1, 6-3. 4 — Audrey Morgan, Wat, def. Karra Regnier, Wil, 6-1, 6-2.

DOUBLES:

1 — Hammond-Pahl, Wil, def. Leshok-McClure, Wat, 6-4, 6-3. 2 — Benavides-Peterson, Wat, def. Moe-Smyk, Wil, 6-0, 6-1. 3 — Yoder-Schamber, Wat, def. Snow-Haug, Wil, 6-0, 6-0.

Prairie 7, St. Catherine's/Racine Lutheran 0

SINGLES:

1 — Gesner, TPS, def. Smith, SC, 6-3, 6-0. 2 — Davis, TPS, def. Poise, SC, 6-0, 6-0. 3 — Walker, TPS, def. Sanchez, SC, 6-1, 6-0. 4 — Nelson, TPS, def. Alvarez, SC, 6-0, 7-6.

DOUBLES:

1 — Palmen-Cookman, TPS, def. Howard-Letsch, SC, 5-7, 6-1, 6-0. 2 — Yan-Vartanian, TPS, def. Habeck-Habeck, SC, 6-0, 6-2. 3 — Kocourek-Palmen, TPS, def. Orth-Fischer, SC, 6-0, 6-1.

