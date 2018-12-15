RACINE COUNTY

Racine Lutheran 77, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 34

Somers Shoreland Lutheran 45, Prairie 32

Milton 69, Waterford 32

OTHER STATE SCORES

Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, Nevis 31

Cloquet 45, Superior, Wis. 39

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64, Kindred, N.D. 62

Duluth Marshall 75, Ashland, Wis. 43

Kasson-Mantorville 55, New Prague 53

Mahnomen/Waubun 66, Warroad 17

Mayer Lutheran 44, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 39

Minnehaha Academy 89, St. Paul Academy 25

Mountain Lake Co-op 55, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52

New Ulm 61, Faribault 29

Newman Catholic, Wis. 59, Winona Cotter 57

Pine Island 61, Lewiston-Altura 55

Simley 59, St. Croix Lutheran 45

St. Cloud Tech 41, Minneapolis Washburn 36

Stewartville 57, Caledonia 36

Triton 70, Chatfield 40

Iowa-Minnesota Border Battle

Spring Grove 68, Charles City, Iowa 46

Racine Lutheran 77, Saint Thomas More 34

RACINE LUTHERAN (9-0)

Mohar 0 0-1 0, Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 3 0-0 7, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 7 2-6 18, Strande 9 5-8 23, Kellner 1 1-2 3, Gardner 10 1-2 22. Totals 32 9-19 77.

THOMAS MORE (1-6)

Pitre 0 0-2 0, Rios 0 1-2 1, Gordon 3 3-4 9, Kirby 0 2-2 2, Steadman 0 2-2 2, Clarey 3 1-2 7, Johnson 5 0-5 13, Kallay 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-19 34.

Halftime—Lutheran 40, Saint Thomas More 21. 3-point goals—Davis, Peterson 2, Gardner, Johnson 3. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 17, Thomas More 19. Fouled out—Kallay. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 36 (Strande, Kellner 11), Thomas More 22.

Shoreland Lutheran 45, Prairie 32

PRAIRIE (4-3)

Foster 4 4-4 14, Larson 4 1-1 9, Palmen 1 2-3 5, Decker 1 1-2 4, McPhee 0 0-0 0, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 0 0-0 0, J. May 0 0-0 0, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 8-10 32.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN (8-1)

Koker 11 0-0 25, Heathcock 5 2-4 12, Koestler 1 0-0 2, Pagel 1 0-0 2, Brug 1 0-0 2, Salfer 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 2-6 45.

Halftime—Shoreland 22, Prairie 17. 3-point goals—Palmen, Foster 2, Decker, Koker 3. Total fouls—Prairie 11, Shoreland 14. Rebounds—Prairie 16 (Foster 5, Larson 5), Shoreland 43 (Koker 17).

Milton 69, Waterford 53

MILTION (3-4)

Buescher 4 10-13 18, Mack-Honold 2 7-10 11, Campion 3 3-4 10, Falk 4 1-2 9, Hanke 2 2-2 6, Rodenberg 2 0-0 5, Stuckey 2 0-0 5, Weberpal 1 0-0 3, Wuetrich 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 423-31 69.

WATERFORD (7-2)

Rohner 9 3-7 22, Fitzgerald 6 2-2 14, Karpinski 3 0-1 6, Werner 0 4-5 4, Benavides 1 0-2 2, Stiewe 1 0-0 2, Kolb 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 0 1-2 1, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-20 53.

Halftime—Milton 36, Waterford 29. 3-point goals—Weberpal, Campion, Rodenberg, Stuckey, Rohner. Total fouls—Milton 16, Waterford 21. Fouled out—Stiewe. Rebounds—Milton 27, Waterford 32 (Benavides 8).

