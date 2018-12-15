RACINE COUNTY
Racine Lutheran 77, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 34
Somers Shoreland Lutheran 45, Prairie 32
Milton 69, Waterford 32
OTHER STATE SCORES
Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, Nevis 31
Cloquet 45, Superior, Wis. 39
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 64, Kindred, N.D. 62
Duluth Marshall 75, Ashland, Wis. 43
Kasson-Mantorville 55, New Prague 53
Mahnomen/Waubun 66, Warroad 17
Mayer Lutheran 44, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 39
Minnehaha Academy 89, St. Paul Academy 25
Mountain Lake Co-op 55, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 52
New Ulm 61, Faribault 29
Newman Catholic, Wis. 59, Winona Cotter 57
Pine Island 61, Lewiston-Altura 55
Simley 59, St. Croix Lutheran 45
St. Cloud Tech 41, Minneapolis Washburn 36
Stewartville 57, Caledonia 36
Triton 70, Chatfield 40
Iowa-Minnesota Border Battle
Spring Grove 68, Charles City, Iowa 46
Racine Lutheran 77, Saint Thomas More 34
RACINE LUTHERAN (9-0)
Mohar 0 0-1 0, Lichter 0 0-0 0, Davis 3 0-0 7, Bell 2 0-0 4, Peterson 7 2-6 18, Strande 9 5-8 23, Kellner 1 1-2 3, Gardner 10 1-2 22. Totals 32 9-19 77.
THOMAS MORE (1-6)
Pitre 0 0-2 0, Rios 0 1-2 1, Gordon 3 3-4 9, Kirby 0 2-2 2, Steadman 0 2-2 2, Clarey 3 1-2 7, Johnson 5 0-5 13, Kallay 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 9-19 34.
Halftime—Lutheran 40, Saint Thomas More 21. 3-point goals—Davis, Peterson 2, Gardner, Johnson 3. Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 17, Thomas More 19. Fouled out—Kallay. Rebounds—Racine Lutheran 36 (Strande, Kellner 11), Thomas More 22.
Shoreland Lutheran 45, Prairie 32
PRAIRIE (4-3)
Foster 4 4-4 14, Larson 4 1-1 9, Palmen 1 2-3 5, Decker 1 1-2 4, McPhee 0 0-0 0, Fleming 0 0-0 0, L. May 0 0-0 0, J. May 0 0-0 0, Orlowski 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 8-10 32.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (8-1)
Koker 11 0-0 25, Heathcock 5 2-4 12, Koestler 1 0-0 2, Pagel 1 0-0 2, Brug 1 0-0 2, Salfer 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 2-6 45.
Halftime—Shoreland 22, Prairie 17. 3-point goals—Palmen, Foster 2, Decker, Koker 3. Total fouls—Prairie 11, Shoreland 14. Rebounds—Prairie 16 (Foster 5, Larson 5), Shoreland 43 (Koker 17).
Milton 69, Waterford 53
MILTION (3-4)
Buescher 4 10-13 18, Mack-Honold 2 7-10 11, Campion 3 3-4 10, Falk 4 1-2 9, Hanke 2 2-2 6, Rodenberg 2 0-0 5, Stuckey 2 0-0 5, Weberpal 1 0-0 3, Wuetrich 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 423-31 69.
WATERFORD (7-2)
Rohner 9 3-7 22, Fitzgerald 6 2-2 14, Karpinski 3 0-1 6, Werner 0 4-5 4, Benavides 1 0-2 2, Stiewe 1 0-0 2, Kolb 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 0 1-2 1, Schappel 0 0-0 0, Reynolds 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 10-20 53.
Halftime—Milton 36, Waterford 29. 3-point goals—Weberpal, Campion, Rodenberg, Stuckey, Rohner. Total fouls—Milton 16, Waterford 21. Fouled out—Stiewe. Rebounds—Milton 27, Waterford 32 (Benavides 8).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.