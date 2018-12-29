RACINE COUNTY

The Prairie School 66, Kenosha Bradford 55

St. Catherine's 65, Westosha Central 59

OTHER STATE SCORES

Altoona 67, Osceola 64

De Pere 45, West De Pere 40

East Troy 72, West Allis Central 24

Ellsworth 50, Ashland 37

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51, Bloomer 37

Gilmanton 50, Cornell 40

Hamilton 67, New Berlin West 36

Mayville 51, Palmyra-Eagle 38

Milwaukee DSHA 58, Hartford Union 27

Neenah 59, D.C. Everest 28

Pacelli 49, Wautoma 11

St. Mary Catholic 36, Amherst 34

Superior 53, Rhinelander 48

West Bend West 57, Kiel 42

Cloquet Tournament

Northwestern 73, Minneapolis Edison, Minn. 34

Prairie 66, Bradford 55

PRAIRIE (8-3)

Wienke 0 0-1 0, Palmen 1 1-2 4, Fleming 0 1-2 1, L. May 0 2-2 2, Foster 9 2-2 25, A. Decker 2 1-2 6, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 12 3-3 27, J. May 0 1-2 1, Orlowski 0 0-0 0, J. Decker 0 0-0 0, Milonas 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-16 66.

BRADFORD (3-8)

Snyder 3 2-2 8, Kozmer 1 0-0 3, Strelow 6 4-4 20, Trachte 2 0-0 4, Lehmann 1 1-2 3, Lesavich 1 2-2 4, Brown 2 0-0 6, Ervin 3 1-1 7. Totals 19 10-11 55.

Halftime—Prairie 42, Bradford 21. 3-point goals—Palmen, Foster 5, Decker. Strelow 4, Brown 2. Total fouls—Prairie 8, Bradford 16. Rebounds—Prairie 25 (Larson 7), Bradford 36 (Strelow 7).

