RACINE COUNTY
The Prairie School 66, Kenosha Bradford 55
St. Catherine's 65, Westosha Central 59
OTHER STATE SCORES
Altoona 67, Osceola 64
De Pere 45, West De Pere 40
East Troy 72, West Allis Central 24
Ellsworth 50, Ashland 37
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51, Bloomer 37
Gilmanton 50, Cornell 40
Hamilton 67, New Berlin West 36
Mayville 51, Palmyra-Eagle 38
Milwaukee DSHA 58, Hartford Union 27
Neenah 59, D.C. Everest 28
Pacelli 49, Wautoma 11
St. Mary Catholic 36, Amherst 34
Superior 53, Rhinelander 48
West Bend West 57, Kiel 42
Cloquet Tournament
Northwestern 73, Minneapolis Edison, Minn. 34
Prairie 66, Bradford 55
PRAIRIE (8-3)
Wienke 0 0-1 0, Palmen 1 1-2 4, Fleming 0 1-2 1, L. May 0 2-2 2, Foster 9 2-2 25, A. Decker 2 1-2 6, Bryant 0 0-0 0, Larson 12 3-3 27, J. May 0 1-2 1, Orlowski 0 0-0 0, J. Decker 0 0-0 0, Milonas 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-16 66.
BRADFORD (3-8)
Snyder 3 2-2 8, Kozmer 1 0-0 3, Strelow 6 4-4 20, Trachte 2 0-0 4, Lehmann 1 1-2 3, Lesavich 1 2-2 4, Brown 2 0-0 6, Ervin 3 1-1 7. Totals 19 10-11 55.
Halftime—Prairie 42, Bradford 21. 3-point goals—Palmen, Foster 5, Decker. Strelow 4, Brown 2. Total fouls—Prairie 8, Bradford 16. Rebounds—Prairie 25 (Larson 7), Bradford 36 (Strelow 7).
