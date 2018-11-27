BURLINGTON (0-4)
Krause 0 0-0 0, Kail 0 0-0 0, Teberg 0 0-1 0, Ch. Matson 0 1-2 1, Roe 0 0-0 0, Askin 0 0-0 0, Anderson 1 2-3 4, Ca. Matson 1 0-2 3, Harris 2 0-0 4, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Runkel 0 0-2 0, Walby 0 0-0 0, Pirocanac 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 3-10 14.
HORLICK (2-0)
Hanstedt 0 0-4 0, M. White 0 0-0 0, D. White 3 0-0 6, Ellison 3 1-4 8, Cannon 7 0-0 14, Pitrof 10 1-4 21, Schmidt 2 0-0 4, Corona 5 0-2 10, Lambert 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 4-16 67.
Halftime—Horlick 35, Burlington 12. 3-point goals—Matson, Ellison. Total fouls—Burlington 15, Horlick 13.
Shoreland Lutheran 59
Union Grove 56
UNION GROVE (2-1)
Baker 0 1-2 1, Killberg 1 0-0 3, Barber 6 9-12 24, Lentz 1 0-2 2, Slattery 6 1-1 15, Weis 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 2 0-0 5, Sieg 1 0-0 2, Good 2 0-0 4, Fortner 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Savage 0 0-0 0, Boyle 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-17 56.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN (3-0)
Koker 8 16-19 33, Koestler 1 0-0 2, Brug 4 0-0 8, Heathcock 6 0-0 12, Salfer 1 2-2 4. Totals 20 18-21 59.
Halftime—Union Grove 27, Shoreland Lutheran 26. 3-point goals—Barber 3, Killberg, Slattery 2, Hoffman, Koker. Total fouls—Union Grove 18, Shoreland Lutheran 12. Rebounds—Union Grove 32 (Barber 9), Shoreland Lutheran 32 (Brug, Salfer 8).
Waterford 72, Indian Trail 44
WATERFORD (3-1)
Karpinski 2 0-0 5, Schmidt 3 3-3 9, Rohner 12 6-8 31, Schappel 1 0-0 2, Werner 4 0-0 9, Benavides 2 0-0 4, Fitzgerald 4 0-3 8, Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Kolb 2 0-0 4, Stiewe 0 0-2 0. Totals 30 9-16 72.
INDIAN TRAIL (1-3)
Winslow 4 0-1 9, Stouffer 0 0-1 0, Parmentier 2 1-2 6, Kozel 3 0-1 6, Williams 6 3-6 19, Johnson 2 0-2 4. Totals 17 6-13 44.
Halftime—Waterford 31, Indian Trail 20. 3-point goals—Rohner, Werner, Karpinski, Williams 4, Parmentier, Winslow. Total fouls—Waterford 13, Indian Trail 18. Fouled out—Kozel. Rebounds—Waterford 44 (Benavides 8), Indian Trail 29.
Racine Lutheran 74
St. Catherine's 30
ST. CATHERINE'S (0-3)
Gilbert 2 0-0 6, Coca 0 1-2 1, O'Regan 3 0-0 7, Poisol 0 0-0 0, Perez 0 0-0 0, Delsman 1 0-2 2, Stulo 0 0-2 0, Letsch 0 0-2 0, Gerber 1 2-2 4, Cartegena 0 0-0 0, Wentorf 3 0-0 6, Cafferty 1 0-1 2, Griffin 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 3-11 30.
LUTHERAN (3-0)
Mohar 0 0-1 0, Lichter 2 0-2 4, Davis 2 0-0 5, Bell 0 0-0 0, Peterson 1 2-2 4, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Strande 13 9-11 37, Kellner 1 1-2 3, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0, Gardner 9 2-2 21. Totals 28 14-20 74.
Halftime—Lutheran 45, St. Catherine's 18. 3-point goals—Gilbert 2, O'Regan, Davis, Strande 2, Gardner. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 15, Lutheran 10. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 33 (Kellner, Peterson 8), Lutheran 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.