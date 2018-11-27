Racine County

Horlick 67, Burlington 14

Shoreland Lutheran 59, Union Grove 56

Waterford 72, Kenosha Indian Trail 44

Racine Lutheran 74, St. Catherine's 30

Other state scores

Albany 63, Belmont 43

Amery 63, Baldwin-Woodville 23

Arcadia 56, Holmen 48

Badger 73, Kettle Moraine 71

Big Foot 58, Clinton 54

Black Hawk 68, Cuba City 44

Brillion 48, New Holstein 36

Brodhead 40, Jefferson 33

Cameron 64, Ladysmith 40

Cedarburg 57, West Bend East 33

Chippewa Falls 75, Eau Claire North 47

Clayton 70, Elmwood/Plum City 26

De Pere 75, Stevens Point 53

Dodgeville 60, Sauk Prairie 52

Durand 84, Barron 31

East Troy 62, Edgerton 21

Eau Claire Memorial 47, Hudson 41

Fennimore 74, Highland 65

Florence 73, Coleman 47

Frederic 53, Turtle Lake 31

Freedom 74, Fox Valley Lutheran 37

Glenwood City 48, Grantsburg 35

Greenfield 71, Milw. Ronald Reagan 37

Hamilton 55, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 43

Hortonville 62, Oshkosh North 37

Kewaskum 58, Random Lake 48

Kimberly 58, Appleton West 27

La Crosse Central 74, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46

Laconia 55, Amherst 47

Lake Mills 43, Fort Atkinson 24

Lincoln 40, Cochrane-Fountain City 28

Martin Luther 71, Sheboygan North 55

Menomonie 50, Rice Lake 34

Merrill 53, Shawano Community 52

Monona Grove 50, Lodi 48

Monroe 59, Middleton 50

Mosinee 63, Waupaca 37

Mukwonago 54, Waukesha West 35

Necedah 49, La Farge 32

Neillsville 63, Black River Falls 16

Nekoosa 48, Pittsville 34

Northland Lutheran 67, Port Edwards 61, OT

Oconto Falls 36, Denmark 35

Onalaska 64, West Salem 49

Pacelli 52, Marion 20

Peshtigo 41, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40

Prescott 70, Osceola 28

Pulaski 61, Seymour 26

Reedsburg Area 65, Wisconsin Dells 52

River Falls 53, New Richmond 44

River Valley 41, Weston 19

Rosholt 51, Tigerton 19

Salam School 78, Milw. Saint Anthony 35

South Shore 65, Bayfield 51

St. Marys Springs 53, Sheboygan Area Luth. 39

Turner 64, Evansville 53

Watertown 74, Milw. Pulaski/Arts 34

Waukesha South 64, Catholic Memorial 46

Waupun 67, Lomira 56

Wausau West 75, Newman Catholic 36

Wausaukee 74, Niagara 33

Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Benton 39

West Allis Hale 60, Saint Thomas More 38

West Bend West 55, Grafton 48

Whitefish Bay 55, Slinger 34

Whitewater 53, McFarland 43

Wrightstown 82, Clintonville 37

