Racine County
Horlick 67, Burlington 14
Shoreland Lutheran 59, Union Grove 56
Waterford 72, Kenosha Indian Trail 44
Racine Lutheran 74, St. Catherine's 30
Other state scores
Albany 63, Belmont 43
Amery 63, Baldwin-Woodville 23
Arcadia 56, Holmen 48
Badger 73, Kettle Moraine 71
Big Foot 58, Clinton 54
Black Hawk 68, Cuba City 44
Brillion 48, New Holstein 36
Brodhead 40, Jefferson 33
Cameron 64, Ladysmith 40
Cedarburg 57, West Bend East 33
Chippewa Falls 75, Eau Claire North 47
Clayton 70, Elmwood/Plum City 26
De Pere 75, Stevens Point 53
Dodgeville 60, Sauk Prairie 52
Durand 84, Barron 31
East Troy 62, Edgerton 21
Eau Claire Memorial 47, Hudson 41
Fennimore 74, Highland 65
Florence 73, Coleman 47
Frederic 53, Turtle Lake 31
Freedom 74, Fox Valley Lutheran 37
Glenwood City 48, Grantsburg 35
Greenfield 71, Milw. Ronald Reagan 37
Hamilton 55, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 43
Hortonville 62, Oshkosh North 37
Kewaskum 58, Random Lake 48
Kimberly 58, Appleton West 27
La Crosse Central 74, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 46
Laconia 55, Amherst 47
Lake Mills 43, Fort Atkinson 24
Lincoln 40, Cochrane-Fountain City 28
Martin Luther 71, Sheboygan North 55
Menomonie 50, Rice Lake 34
Merrill 53, Shawano Community 52
Monona Grove 50, Lodi 48
Monroe 59, Middleton 50
Mosinee 63, Waupaca 37
Mukwonago 54, Waukesha West 35
Necedah 49, La Farge 32
Neillsville 63, Black River Falls 16
Nekoosa 48, Pittsville 34
Northland Lutheran 67, Port Edwards 61, OT
Oconto Falls 36, Denmark 35
Onalaska 64, West Salem 49
Pacelli 52, Marion 20
Peshtigo 41, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40
Prescott 70, Osceola 28
Pulaski 61, Seymour 26
Reedsburg Area 65, Wisconsin Dells 52
River Falls 53, New Richmond 44
River Valley 41, Weston 19
Rosholt 51, Tigerton 19
Salam School 78, Milw. Saint Anthony 35
South Shore 65, Bayfield 51
St. Marys Springs 53, Sheboygan Area Luth. 39
Turner 64, Evansville 53
Watertown 74, Milw. Pulaski/Arts 34
Waukesha South 64, Catholic Memorial 46
Waupun 67, Lomira 56
Wausau West 75, Newman Catholic 36
Wausaukee 74, Niagara 33
Wauzeka-Steuben 59, Benton 39
West Allis Hale 60, Saint Thomas More 38
West Bend West 55, Grafton 48
Whitefish Bay 55, Slinger 34
Whitewater 53, McFarland 43
Wrightstown 82, Clintonville 37
