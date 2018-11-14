Racine County

Greenfield 47, Park 37

Other state scores

Brown Deer 43, Brookfield Academy 40

GREENFIELD (1-0)

Am. Polachek 0 3-8 3, Acevedo 3 1-3 8, Nelson 2 2-2 6, Ab. Polachek 3 7-8 13, O. Polachek 3 0-0 6, Lesieur 3 5-7 11. Totals 14 18-28 47.

PARK (0-1)

Holmes 0 0-0 0, Jones 3 0-0 8, Thompson 0 0-0 0, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 1 0-1 2, A. Price 3 0-0 7, Senzig 1 0-0 3, McClain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 1 1-3 3, Betker 3 0-1 8, Griffin 3 0-1 6, Mayfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-5 37.

Halftime—Greenfield 21, Park 14. 3-point goals—Acevedo, Jones 2, A. Price, Senzig, Betker 2. Total fouls—Greenfield 8, Park 24. Rebounds—Greenfield 50 (Acevedo 13), Park 38 (Betker 9).

