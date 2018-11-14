Racine County
Greenfield 47, Park 37
Other state scores
Brown Deer 43, Brookfield Academy 40
Greenfield 47, Park 37
GREENFIELD (1-0)
Am. Polachek 0 3-8 3, Acevedo 3 1-3 8, Nelson 2 2-2 6, Ab. Polachek 3 7-8 13, O. Polachek 3 0-0 6, Lesieur 3 5-7 11. Totals 14 18-28 47.
PARK (0-1)
Holmes 0 0-0 0, Jones 3 0-0 8, Thompson 0 0-0 0, George 0 0-0 0, D. Price 1 0-1 2, A. Price 3 0-0 7, Senzig 1 0-0 3, McClain 0 0-0 0, Barkley 1 1-3 3, Betker 3 0-1 8, Griffin 3 0-1 6, Mayfield 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-5 37.
Halftime—Greenfield 21, Park 14. 3-point goals—Acevedo, Jones 2, A. Price, Senzig, Betker 2. Total fouls—Greenfield 8, Park 24. Rebounds—Greenfield 50 (Acevedo 13), Park 38 (Betker 9).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.