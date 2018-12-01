Racine Lutheran 69, Lake County Lutheran 34

RACINE LUTHERAN (4-0)

Gardner 7 2-4 18, Moher 0 1-2 1, Lichter 1 0-0 2, Davis 2 0-0 5, Bell 0 2-2 2, Peterson 1 1-2 3, Strande 10 11-12 32, Kellner 2 2-2 6, Guziewicz 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 19-24 69.

LAKE COUNTY LUTHERAN (3-2)

Burlade 1 3-4 5, Nehls 3 0-0 7, Bratz 2 1-3 6, Swanson 1 0-0 2, Brothy 1 0-0 2, Hirt 3 0-3 6, Stetler 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 4-10 34.

3-point goals—Gardner 2, Davis, Strande, Stetler 2, Bratz, Nehls.

Total fouls—Racine Lutheran 8, Lake County 19. Fouled out—Mueller.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments