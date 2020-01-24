Girls Basketball boxes for Jan. 25

Racine County
(THURSDAY'S GAMES)
Racine Lutheran 89, St. Joseph 73
LUTHERAN (14-0)
Lichter 1 0-0 2, Seitz 1 3-4 5, B. Jaramillo 1 2-2 4, Bell-Tenner 4 0-3 8, C. Strande 14 14-16 43, Guziewicz 2 0-0 4, Gardner 7 9-11 23. Totals 30 28-36 89.
ST. JOSEPH (9-4)
Hill 4 0-0 8, Trachte 3 0-0 7, Jenkins 4 0-0 8, Matrise 6 1-2 14, Alia 4 0-0 8, Blanc-Washington 7 0-2 16, Rivers 5 2-2 12. Totals 33 3-6 73.
Halftime—Lutheran 42, St. Joseph 34. 3-point goals—C. Strande, Trachte, Blanc-Washington 2. Total fouls—Lutheran 8, St. Joseph 26. Fouled out—Hill, Blanc-Washington.
St. Catherine's 75, St. Francis 32
ST. FRANCIS (6-8)
Lembfrash 1 0-0 2, Pipp 0 0-2 0, Burkhalter 1 0-0 2, Kenyon 1 0-0 2, bolton 2 0-1 4, Ayala-flores 1 0-0 2, Aquilera 0 2-6 2, Jimenez 1 09-0 2, Haynes 2 1-1 5, Wilson 4 2-2 11. Totals 13 5-12 32.
ST. CATHERINE'S (2-10)
Abdullah 2 0-0 5, A. Nehmer 1 0-0 2, Blunt 9 3-5 22, Wentorf 9 0-0 18, J. Nehmer 3 2-2 8, Griffin 4 0-2 8, Letsch 4 0-0 8, Gordon 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 0-0 0, Poisl 2 2-4 2. Totals 33 7-13 75.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 48, St. Francis 13. 3-point goals—Wilson, Abdullah, Blunt. Total fouls—St. Francis 11, St. Catherine's 13.