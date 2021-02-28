Girls basketball agate
WIAA State Tournament
DIVISION 1
At Menominee National Arena (Oshkosh)
Semifinals
Saturday
Germantown 76, Verona 57
Hudson 61, Franklin 46
Championship
Saturday
Germantown 63, Hudson 48
DIVISION 2
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Saturday
Green Bay Notre Dame 64, Onalaska 42
Reedsburg 67, New Berlin Eisenhower 48
Championship
Saturday
Green Bay Notre Dame 68, Reedsburg 56
DIVISION 3
At Menominee National Arena (La Crosse)
Semifinals
Friday
La Crosse Aquinas 69, Westfield 45
Lake Mills 70, Howards Grove 60
Championship
Friday
Lake Mills 78, La Crosse Aquinas 67
DIVISION 4
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Friday
Mishicot 55, Fall Creek 30
Mineral 66, Bangor 30
Championship
Friday
Mishicot 70, Mineral Point 66
DIVISION 5
At La Crosse Center
Semifinals
Thursday
Three Lakes 51, Black Hawk 48
Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46, Chippewa Falls McDonnell Central Catholic 43