Girls basketball agate
Girls basketball agate

Girls basketball agate

WIAA State Tournament

DIVISION 1

At Menominee National Arena (Oshkosh)

Semifinals

Saturday

Germantown 76, Verona 57

Hudson 61, Franklin 46

Championship

Saturday

Germantown 63, Hudson 48

DIVISION 2

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

Saturday

Green Bay Notre Dame 64, Onalaska 42

Reedsburg 67, New Berlin Eisenhower 48

Championship

Saturday

Green Bay Notre Dame 68, Reedsburg 56

DIVISION 3

At Menominee National Arena (La Crosse)

Semifinals

Friday

La Crosse Aquinas 69, Westfield 45

Lake Mills 70, Howards Grove 60

Championship

Friday

Lake Mills 78, La Crosse Aquinas 67

DIVISION 4

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

Friday

Mishicot 55, Fall Creek 30

Mineral 66, Bangor 30

Championship

Friday

Mishicot 70, Mineral Point 66

DIVISION 5

At La Crosse Center

Semifinals

Thursday

Three Lakes 51, Black Hawk 48

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 46, Chippewa Falls McDonnell Central Catholic 43

Championship

Thursday

Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 55, Three Lakes 48

