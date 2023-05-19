Massimo Wentorf, left, and Jayden Brown collect quarry water from a bucket Thursday morning at Quarry Lake Park. Wentorf and Brown are fifth graders from Gilmore Fine Arts who went to the quarry to learn about PH levels.
Alex Rodriguez
Nathan Underhill, left, holds a turbidity tube as Brayden Modrow pours water into it at Quarry Lake Park, 3800 Northwestern Ave., Thursday morning. With the tubes, the students were able to measure how much debris and sediment is in the water.
Alex Rodriguez
Zara Sorenson, left, and Dahliya Meriweather test the PH level of a sample of water from Quarry Lake Thursday morning.
Raised just outside of McHenry, Illinois, Alex is the business reporter and staff photographer for The Journal Times. He considers himself a Clark Kent and Jimmy Olsen all-in-one. Alex is a graduate of SIUC in Carbondale, Illinois. Twitter: @arodatjt
