RACINE — A community hub for summertime recreation, Quarry Lake Park is also full of educational opportunities, as fifth graders from Gilmore Fine Arts School learned Thursday.

A group of students spent Thursday morning at the park, located at 3800 Northwestern Ave., doing educational activities related to the lake.

The activities included testing the quarry water’s pH levels and using turbidity tubes to measure the amount of sediment and debris that gets filtered out of the water before it can be drunk.

Thursday’s trip to Quarry Lake Park was made possible by a grant Racine Unified School District received from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program.

16 photos and video from Racine's 2023 Splash and Dash into Lake Michigan Splash and Dash 2023 Time to splash Camera ready Getting pumped up Divers from across the galaxy Divers on your mark And now we dash Taking the plunge Mission accomplished It might be a little cold I splashed, now I must dash Making a break for it Nice warm robe It's probably much warmer in Alabama right now Best way to start the day, not to mention the year A perfect day Time for a selfie