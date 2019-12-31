Gillespie takes over for Villanova

Villanova coach Jay Wright leaned on Collin Gillespie in crunch time, and the sophomore guard delivered.
Gillespie scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead No. 10 Villanova to a 68-62 victory over Xavier on Monday night in the Big East Conference opener for both teams at Villanova, Pa.
“I really liked his decision making in the second half,” Wright said of his point guard. “He made great decisions on when to take it at them, when to get someone else a shot, and when to take a 3.”
Gillespie got hot after halftime and drained a key 3-pointer with 4:37 remaining that gave the Wildcats a 60-49 lead and some needed breathing room. The Musketeers had been inching closer behind the strong interior play of Naji Marshall, who netted 10 of 12 Xavier points during one second-half stretch.
“Just be a leader vocally and leading by example on the court,” Gillespie said.
Jermaine Samuels added 14 points for Villanova (10-2), which has won six in a row. The Wildcats hadn’t played since a 56-55 victory over then-No. 1 Kansas on Dec. 21.
The victory was more of the same for the Wildcats, who have dominated the Big East since the conference realignment in 2013. They have won five of the six regular-season conference titles and four of six tournament titles, including the last three. Villanova won a pair of national titles, in 2016 and 2018, during that stretch.
Wright knows another Big East title isn’t going to be easy, especially given that Villanova starts three sophomores and a freshman, along with a junior.
“That’s what the Big East is going to be like every night, home or away,” he said. “It’s going to be a grinder. There are just so many good teams in this league. This is going to be incredible this season. It’s a great learning experience for us.”
Marshall had 19 points to pace Xavier (9-3). The Musketeers were just outside of the Top 25 this week, receiving 58 votes.
“I have a ton of respect for the way they play, but I was really disappointed in our play,” Xavier coach Travis Steele said. “I didn’t think we played really well. Villanova probably had a lot to do with that. We have to make better decisions with the ball, we have to block out. We knew what was coming and I didn’t think we handled it well.”
Villanova led by as many as 17 points in the first half, but had that advantage trimmed to seven, 32-25, at the break. Xavier got within four early in the half, but the Musketeers could not get closer.
The Musketeers were within six, 63-57, after Tyrique Jones’ hook with 2:03 left and had a chance to cut it to three with just over a minute left. But Marshall’s 3-point try went off the back rim.
Samuels hit a pull-up jumper with 57.3 seconds left to make it 65-57.
Samuels’ driving layup with 10:03 left in the first half made it 21-8 Wildcats, capping a 17-0 run over a little more than six minutes. The Wildcats’ lead still was 13 when Gillespie hit a 3-pointer with 6½ minutes left to make it 26-13. But Xavier closed the half by scoring 12 of the last 18 points.
NO. 1 GONZAGA 93, DETROIT MERCY 72: Filip Petrusev scored 22 points as Gonzaga wrapped up its non-conference season with a win at Spokana, Wash.
Ryan Woolridge added 21 points and eight assists for Gonzaga (14-1). Drew Timme scored 13 points and Anton Watson 11 for the Zags.
Antoine Davis scored 31 points and Justin Miller 17 for Detroit Mercy (2-12), which was playing the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since they lost to Michigan in the 1977 NCAA Tournament in Dick Vitale’s last game as the Titans coach.
Gonzaga has won 31 consecutive home games, longest streak in the nation.
NO. 6 BAYLOR 83, JACKSON STATE 57: Jared Butler scored 18 points, Freddie Gillespie had another double-double and Baylor won its ninth straight game at Waco, Texas before the start of Big 12 play.
The Bears (10-1) missed their first six shots and didn’t score until MaCio Teague had a three-point play after both teams went scoreless for nearly the first four minutes.
After Jackson State (3-10) took its only lead at 8-7 on a 3-pointer by Miles Daniels, Baylor went on a game-deciding 32-6 run in less than seven minutes. The Bears made 11 of 13 field goals in the run and six players scored at least four points.
Teague finished with 16 points and Davion Mitchell had 10 for the Bears. Gillespie had 10 points and 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season.
Roland Griffin had 16 points to lead Jackson State. Tristan Jarrett finished 4-of-17 shooting and scored all 12 of his points after halftime.
NO. 9 MEMPHIS 84, TULANE 73: Lester Quinones scored 16 points, Damion Baugh finished with 15 and Memphis weathered a second-half rally in the teams’ American Athletic Conference opener at Memphis, Tenn. Precious Achiuwa finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis (12-1, 1-0 AAC) won its 10th straight.
K.J. Lawson, who played two seasons at Memphis, led Tulane with 22 points. Christion Thompson added 17. Jordan Walker finished with 13, including nine straight points as Tulane (8-5, 0-1) tried to rally down the stretch.