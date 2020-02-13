Gillespie leads No. 15 Villanova past No. 18 Marquette

"They played together and competed together," Wojciechowski said of the reserves he called on in the second half. "They gave us a chance to win a game we had no business winning."

Howard passed Syracuse's Lawrence Moten (1,405 points) for the scoring record in Big East play.

"Markus has had a historical career," Wojciechowski said. "But I can tell you he's not in the locker room right now thinking at all about those records. When his career is over — hopefully that's a long way down the road — he'll be able to take in the history that he's created at Marquette and in the Big East Conference."

The Golden Eagles have a rare weekend off before returning to action next Tuesday at home against Creighton. Marquette can gain some momentum for the postseason by playing three of the next four at home before finishing the regular season on the road at DePaul and St. John's.

NO. 3 KANSAS 58, NO. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 49: Devon Dotson scored 15 points and No. 3 Kansas finished the game with a 9-0 run to beat No. 14 West Virginia 58-49 at Morgantown, W.Va.

The Jayhawks (21-3, 10-1 Big 12) won for the ninth straight time and remain a game behind first-place Baylor.

Isaiah Moss had seven of his 13 points after halftime for Kansas.