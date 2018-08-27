Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is now the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.
The Giants on Monday announced they have signed Beckham to a five-year contract extension that will keep the three-time Pro Bowler with the franchise for another six seasons.
The signing comes less than two weeks before the season opener against Jacksonville on Sept. 9 at MetLife Stadium.
While terms were not disclosed, the deal with the 25-year-old, 2014 first-rounder is worth about $95 million with $65 million guaranteed.
Beckham’s $19 million average salary would top the $17 million earned by Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers. His $95 million deal also tops the $82.5 million deal receiver Mike Evans has with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Beckham, who missed most of last season with a broken left ankle, was scheduled to make $8.4 million in the final year of his rookie contract.
- When healthy, Robert Ayers has been a pretty productive pass rusher.
The Detroit Lions could use some help in that area, and now the veteran defensive end has a chance to provide it.
The Lions signed Ayers in their latest attempt to bolster their defensive front. Now entering his 10th NFL season, Ayers made 10 starts in each of the past two seasons with Tampa Bay. He has 35 sacks, including a career-high 9½ with the New York Giants in 2015.
- Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers practiced on a limited basis for the first time since re-signing with the team earlier this offseason.
The 38-year-old Peppers underwent surgery on his right shoulder in February and has been rehabbing ever since. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said there’s no point in playing the 16-year NFL veteran in the preseason, but expects him to be ready for the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Dallas.
Rivera says Peppers “looked good” during team drills Monday.
- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt said he has distributed the $41.6 million his foundation raised to help rebuild the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey.
An online fundraiser the former University of Wisconsin standout launched after the storm hit Texas last year went viral and far exceeded his original goal of raising $200,000.
“It’s incredible to see just the generosity of strangers and what it’s able to do and what it’s able to accomplish, and the fact that that’s just year one,” Watt said. “We still have more to do and we still have a lot going on moving forward.”
Watt routed the money to eight groups actively involved in Texas’ rebuilding and recovery. According to the Texans, the funds have already been used to clean up and rebuild more than 600 homes, distribute more than 26 million meals and provide health care to more than 6,500 people.
Basketball
Manu Ginobili has played his final game, and with that a new era awaits the San Antonio Spurs.
Ginobili announced his decision to retire Monday, the 41-year-old wrapping up what he called a “fabulous journey” in which he helped the Spurs win four NBA championships in 16 seasons with the club.
The smooth left-handed guard from Argentina came to San Antonio in 2002, forming what quickly became a powerful “Big 3” alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Now, they’ve all moved on: Duncan retired two years ago, Parker left San Antonio earlier this summer as a free agent to sign with the Charlotte Hornets, and Ginobili has worn Spurs colors for the last time as well.
College athletics
A Michigan judge has denied disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar’s request for a new sentence in his sexual assault convictions.
In denying Nassar’s request, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said she didn’t feel there was an error in the sentence she issued.
Before Monday’s hearing, Nassar’s attorneys asked the Court of Appeals to stop the proceeding and allow them to appeal rulings that kept Aquilina on the case. The Court of Appeals refused to intervene.
Aquilina sentenced Nassar in January to 40 to 175 years in prison on seven first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. The sentence came after seven days of victim-impact statements from 156 women and girls.
