Giants' Manning to retire

JAGUARS: Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone didn’t really have time to break in a new offensive coordinator.

That’s why Marrone interviewed four former head coaches with play-calling experience for the job. Marrone ended up hiring former Washington coach Jay Gruden on Wednesday.“I have had people with me who have been first-time coordinators, and I think you go through a learning process and you’re getting better each year,” Marrone said. “There is a (learning) curve to that. ... I don’t have time for that curve.

“I was looking for someone with experience, someone with conviction with what they believe in that matches what mine and our staff believe. Our staff was heavily involved in this, too. We all had time spent with each candidate that came in and together we made a collective decision on what was best for all of us.”

Gruden replaces John DeFilippo, who was fired earlier this month after just one season. DeFilippo has since been hired as Chicago’s quarterbacks coach.