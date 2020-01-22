Giants' Manning to retire

Longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning will retire rather than continue as a backup or play with another team. He’ll hold a news conference announcing his retirement Friday.
Manning, who turned 39 earlier this month, spent his entire 16-season NFL career with the Giants. He led the team to two Super Bowl titles after the 2007 and 2011 seasons, with both wins coming over the Patriots.
The Giants confirmed Manning’s retirement in a statement. “For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” co-owner John Mara said.
Manning’s 210-game streak as Giants starter ended in 2017, but he was quickly reinstated as the starter. He was finally permanently relegated to backing up Daniel Jones this fall.
“I can’t tell you what that means to a coach, to be able to prepare every week knowing your starter is going to be there,” Tom Coughlin, who coached Manning for most of his career, said. “It’s almost impossible today to be able to do that.
He did come off the bench for two more games, losing to the Eagles and then beating the Dolphins to get his career record back up to 117-117. With his retirement, Manning ends his career at exactly .500 as a starter.
JAGUARS: Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone didn’t really have time to break in a new offensive coordinator.
That’s why Marrone interviewed four former head coaches with play-calling experience for the job. Marrone ended up hiring former Washington coach Jay Gruden on Wednesday.“I have had people with me who have been first-time coordinators, and I think you go through a learning process and you’re getting better each year,” Marrone said. “There is a (learning) curve to that. ... I don’t have time for that curve.
“I was looking for someone with experience, someone with conviction with what they believe in that matches what mine and our staff believe. Our staff was heavily involved in this, too. We all had time spent with each candidate that came in and together we made a collective decision on what was best for all of us.”
Gruden replaces John DeFilippo, who was fired earlier this month after just one season. DeFilippo has since been hired as Chicago’s quarterbacks coach.
The Redskins fired Gruden in early October following an 0-5 start. Gruden was 35-49-1 in five-plus seasons in Washington and reached the playoffs once. He previously served as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator (2011-13) and guided quarterback Andy Dalton to his best season before leaving for Washington.
Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is sending a U.S. Marine to the Super Bowl.
RAVENS: Despite failing to lead the Ravens to a postseason victory for the second straight season, quarterback Lamar Jackson is still confident he’ll bring a championship back to Baltimore.
So confident that he’s filing a trademark for his famous draft-night vow.
A trademark for “YOU ARE GOING TO GET A BOWL OUT OF ME, BELIEVE THAT!” was filed in Jackson’s name on Jan. 16, five days after the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs at home by the Tennessee Titans.
When Jackson was selected with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2018 draft, former NFL cornerback and NFL Network’s Deion Sanders asked Jackson on the draft stage what his new franchise would get from him.
“Everything out of me. They’re going to get a Super Bowl out of me. Believe that. Believe that,” Jackson said in his South Florida drawl.
The trademark would be applicable for items including “bottoms as clothing; footwear; headwear; tops as clothing; undergarments.”
It’s not the first time Jackson has been at the center of trademark intentions. In December 2019, a Las Vegas apparel maker submitted an application to trademark “Big Truss,” the team’s unofficial motto, which originated in the locker room from Jackson and was officially coined by running back Mark Ingram II.