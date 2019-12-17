Giants finalize contract for Baumgarner

Bumgarner matched his career high with the 34 starts this year, moving past two frustrating, injury-shortened seasons. He won 119 games and has a 3.13 career ERA over 11 seasons with the Giants.

TIGERS: The Detroit Tigers are retiring Lou Whitaker's No. 1 this coming season.

The team announced its plans in what can be seen as a clear show of support for Whitaker after the standout second baseman was passed over for Hall of Fame selection earlier this month.

“What a thrill it was to watch Lou Whitaker grace the diamond for nearly two decades — a gifted talent in this glorious game,” Tigers chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement.

Whitaker will become the ninth player with his number retired by the Tigers, not counting Jackie Robinson, whose No. 42 has been retired throughout baseball. Almost all of the numbers retired by Detroit were worn by Hall of Famers. The most recent players given this honor were Jack Morris and Alan Trammell, whose numbers were retired in 2018, the year they were also inducted into the Hall.

ASTROS: Reliever Joe Smith and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract.