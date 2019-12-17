Giants finalize contract for Baumgarner

The Arizona Diamondbacks have finalized Madison Bumgarner's $85 million, five-year contract to join their rotation.
The move was announced Tuesday, two days after the sides reached an agreement for the 2014 World Series MVP pending a successful physical. A news conference with the longtime San Francisco Giants ace was scheduled for Tuesday at Chase Field.
Bumgarner's addition is the marquee move for GM Mike Hazen this offseason. Bumgarner joins a rotation that also could include Robbie Ray, Zac Gallen, Mike Leake, Merrill Kelly or Alex Young.
It is an intriguing decision for the D-backs, who don't neatly fit into the category of a small-market or large-market team. They've occasionally made splashes in free agency — like when they signed Zack Greinke to a $206.5 million, six-year deal ahead of the 2016 season — but usually are content to have a payroll in the middle of the MLB pack.
Arizona finished 85-77 last season after trading Greinke to Houston in July. Now the D-backs are trying to build a roster that can catch the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won 106 games last season to earn their seventh straight NL West title.
If the D-backs can reach the postseason, Bumgarner's presence could prove invaluable. He's best known for his postseason performance — he is 4-0 with a memorable Game 7 save and an 0.25 ERA in World Series play, and has pitched two shutouts in NL wild-card games.
Bumgarner matched his career high with the 34 starts this year, moving past two frustrating, injury-shortened seasons. He won 119 games and has a 3.13 career ERA over 11 seasons with the Giants.
TIGERS: The Detroit Tigers are retiring Lou Whitaker's No. 1 this coming season.
The team announced its plans in what can be seen as a clear show of support for Whitaker after the standout second baseman was passed over for Hall of Fame selection earlier this month.
“What a thrill it was to watch Lou Whitaker grace the diamond for nearly two decades — a gifted talent in this glorious game,” Tigers chairman and CEO Christopher Ilitch said in a statement.
Whitaker will become the ninth player with his number retired by the Tigers, not counting Jackie Robinson, whose No. 42 has been retired throughout baseball. Almost all of the numbers retired by Detroit were worn by Hall of Famers. The most recent players given this honor were Jack Morris and Alan Trammell, whose numbers were retired in 2018, the year they were also inducted into the Hall.
ASTROS: Reliever Joe Smith and the Houston Astros have agreed to an $8 million, two-year contract.
The 35-year-old Smith spent the last two seasons with the Astros and is 6-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 84 appearances for Houston. Smith missed the beginning of last season recovering from Achilles tendon surgery before returning in July and posting a 1.80 ERA in 28 regular-season appearances.
Smith didn't allow a run in eight of his 10 postseason appearances in 2019 and finished the playoffs with a 3.12 ERA.
The right-hander has a 2.98 ERA in 782 career appearances. He gets $4 million in each season under the deal announced Monday.
He was coming off a $15 million, two-year deal with the Astros.