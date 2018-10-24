Star defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison has been traded to the Detroit Lions for a draft pick.
A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Giants will receive a fifth-round draft pick for the soon-to-be 30-year-old Harrison, who was a 2016 All-Pro selection.
The trade is the second for the Giants (1-6) in less than 24 hours and indicates the organization is cleaning house after four wins in the past 23 regular-season games. New York sent cornerback Eli Apple, a 2016 first-round selection, to New Orleans for two picks on Tuesday.
RAIDERS: Derek Carr's No. 1 receiver has been traded just weeks after the Oakland Raiders dealt away another cornerstone player in Khalil Mack. Carr has just one win, has struggled to adjust to coach Jon Gruden's offense and has taken more of a physical beating than he has at any time during his five-year career.
As if that wasn't enough, he also has had to deal with reports that unidentified teammates have lost faith in him and his toughness has been questioned.
"I don't pay that any mind," Carr said Wednesday. "Just go talk to those guys. If they don't want to put their name on it, I am going to leave it as what it is. It's nothing to me. If they want to come say it to my locker, I've had plenty of tough discussions standing right here with teammates. Those are some of the guys that texted me yesterday, saying, 'Don't worry about this bull.' That kind of stuff. I can't tell you how many texts I got from former teammates, teammates I have now and all of these things that when you're losing, (bad stuff) happens."
CARDINALS: Three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson backed off his request to be traded from Arizona, saying "it came at a bad time and I was just frustrated" about how badly the season has gone when he made it.
"Honestly I don't really want to dwell on the situation on what happened. I said what I said," Peterson said after practice Wednesday. "The news came out Monday. It is what it is. It's business. We're moving forward."
Asked why he'd sought a trade, Peterson, a Pro Bowl selection in each of his seven seasons with Arizona, said simply, "You see the record."
The Cardinals are 1-6 heading into Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers.
BRONCOS: Chad Kelly's short stint as the Denver Broncos' backup quarterback is over, and his former teammates and ex-coaches are trying to ignore the distraction of his dismissal while keeping him in their thoughts.
The Broncos waived the second-year pro Wednesday, a day after he was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass after being accused of entering a couple's suburban home uninvited.
General manager John Elway huddled with coach Vance Joseph and team President Joe Ellis and "we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do," Elway said.
"Even though Chad's no longer part of our team, we've offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way," Elway added.
JETS: Bilal Powell might have played the last snap of his football career.
The New York Jets running back needs surgery to repair a bulging disk in his neck, and coach Todd Bowles says it's potentially a career-ending injury.
Powell was placed on injured reserve after hurting his neck during a 2-yard run late in the second quarter of New York's 37-17 loss to Minnesota. He remained down for a few moments as trainers checked on him before getting up and walking to the sideline and then to the locker room.
BROWNS: The explanation didn't make any sense at the time. Days later, Baker Mayfield remains baffled.
After the Browns rookie quarterback was blasted in the helmet on Sunday by Tampa Bay safety Jordan Whitehead, who lowered his head to deliver the blow on Mayfield, referee Shawn Hochuli added a layer of confusion to a controversial play with his reason for not calling a penalty.
"The quarterback is still a runner and therefore is allowed to be hit in the head," Hochuli announced. "He had not yet begun his slide. There is therefore no foul."
Mayfield can't grasp that explanation.
"No words," an incredulous Mayfield said Wednesday. "Honestly. No words."
OBITUARY: Rod Rust, who coached Hall of Fame defensive lineman "Mean" Joe Greene at North Texas and later served as defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots' 1985 Super Bowl team, has died. He was 90.
Rust died Tuesday at his home in Ocean City, New Jersey, according to family friend Bobby April.
Rust spent more than four decades as a football coach, mostly as a defensive coordinator in the NFL with Kansas City, New England, Pittsburgh, the New York Giants and Atlanta. He spent one season as an NFL head coach with a Patriots team that went 1-15 in 1990. He also held several coaching jobs in the CFL.
