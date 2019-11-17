Giannis makes long-distance call

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo rarely makes three 3-pointers in a game.

Even on his way to the MVP award last season, the Milwaukee Bucks’ 6-foot-11 superstar reached that mark only six times.

He did it Saturday night in a 102-83 rout of the Indiana Pacers, finishing with 26 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

“I think he’s getting more and more comfortable with the 3-ball,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “The ball’s in his hands a lot, so he’s shooting them off the dribble. He continues to attack at a high rate, so we just want him to keep growing, keep letting it fly.”

A shaky long-range shooter who was only 25.6% on 3s in the 2018-19 campaign, Antetokounmpo is 16 of 50 — 32% — from behind the arc in the Bucks’ 9-3 start.

With length and speed that make him almost unstoppable going to the basket, Antetokounmpo hopes to force defenders to respect the threat of a 3.

“I haven’t seen it yet,” he said. “Eventually it might change, or it might not. Pretty much wide-open every shot I take from the top of the key or the wing.”