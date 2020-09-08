Giannis leads defenders

Leonard made the All-Defensive team for the sixth time and has done so now as a member of three different teams, with his past appearances coming when he played for San Antonio and Toronto. Gobert is a first-team selection for the fourth consecutive year, the league’s longest active such streak. Davis is All-Defensive for the fourth time and Antetokounmpo for the third time; both are now two-time first-teamers as well.

Beverley is now a three-time All-Defensive team member. Smart has made the first team in back-to-back years and Simmons is on the All-Defensive team for the first time. Bledsoe was a first-teamer last year, and Lopez and Adebayo made the team for the first time.

Five members of last year’s All-Defensive team — first-teamer Paul George and second-teamers Jrue Holiday, Klay Thompson, Joel Embiid and Draymond Green — did not make this year’s squad.

Football

Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro will miss at least the first three games of the season because of a groin injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Pineiro made 23 of 28 field goals for Chicago last year following an offseason trade from Oakland. But he was unable to kick in camp because of the injury.