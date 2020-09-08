Giannis leads defenders

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the Defensive Player of the Year, so it should be no surprise that he was also the leading vote-getter for the league’s All-Defensive team.
The Milwaukee Bucks forward — and favorite to win his second consecutive MVP award — appeared on 97 of the first-team ballots out of 100 cast by a global panel of sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league.
Antetokounmpo was one of three Bucks on the 10-person squad, announced by the league Tuesday.
Also on the first team: Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
The second team selections were Los Angeles Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard at forward and Patrick Beverley at guard, Bucks teammates Brook Lopez at center and Eric Bledsoe at guard, and Miami forward Bam Adebayo.
Antetokounmpo, Davis, Gobert, Simmons, Adebayo, Beverley and Smart, respectively, were the top seven vote-getters in the Defensive Player of the Year balloting — so their appearances on the All-Defensive team were likely expected.
Leonard tied for ninth on that list, Lopez was 10th and Bledsoe did not receive any votes for DPOY, where voters ranked their top three choices with no regard for position.
Leonard made the All-Defensive team for the sixth time and has done so now as a member of three different teams, with his past appearances coming when he played for San Antonio and Toronto. Gobert is a first-team selection for the fourth consecutive year, the league’s longest active such streak. Davis is All-Defensive for the fourth time and Antetokounmpo for the third time; both are now two-time first-teamers as well.
Beverley is now a three-time All-Defensive team member. Smart has made the first team in back-to-back years and Simmons is on the All-Defensive team for the first time. Bledsoe was a first-teamer last year, and Lopez and Adebayo made the team for the first time.
Five members of last year’s All-Defensive team — first-teamer Paul George and second-teamers Jrue Holiday, Klay Thompson, Joel Embiid and Draymond Green — did not make this year’s squad.
Football
Chicago Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro will miss at least the first three games of the season because of a groin injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Pineiro made 23 of 28 field goals for Chicago last year following an offseason trade from Oakland. But he was unable to kick in camp because of the injury.
A new rule implemented because of COVID-19 allows players to return from IR after missing three games. The earliest Pineiro would be able to play is Oct. 4 against Indianapolis. His injury could mean kicker Cairo Santos gets promoted from the practice squad.
Santos played in five games for Tennessee last season. He was with Kansas City from 2014-17 when Bears coach Matt Nagy was on Andy Reid’s staff and appeared in two games for Chicago in 2017.
The Bears also signed defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. A second-round pick by Oakland in 2015, he has 10½ sacks for the Raiders, New York Giants and New Orleans.
- Aaron Rodgers’ loss in Green Bay is the Buffalo Bills’ gain after signing receiver Jake Kumerow to their practice squad on Tuesday, three days after he was cut by the Packers.
The Packers’ decision to cut Kumerow was considered one of their biggest surprises in establishing their 53-player roster on Saturday. And it came on the heels of Rodgers calling Kumerow “super reliable” while discussing Green Bay’s receivers in a Zoom session.
Kumerow caught a touchdown pass in each of his first two seasons in Green Bay, and had 12 receptions for 219 yards last year. An undrafted free agent, he played on two Division III national championship teams at Wisconsin Whitewater under Lance Liepold, who is now coaching at the University at Buffalo.
Cutting Kumerow created a spot for another former small-school receiver in Malik Taylor, a 2019 undrafted free agent from Ferris State.
The 6-foot-4 Kumerow provides the Bills added depth at receiver, especially with rookie Isaiah Hodgins’ status uncertain. Hodgins was placed on injured reserve Sunday because of a shoulder injury, and general manager Brandon Beane hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the player needing surgery.
- Ron Rivera missed Washington’s first game week practice to begin treatment for a form of skin cancer, so Jack Del Rio stepped in as planned.
“We carried on as normal,” Del Rio said Tuesday. “It was pretty much business as usual.”
Exactly like Rivera wanted. The veteran NFL coach didn’t want his diagnosis or treatments for squamous cell carcinoma to interfere with football, and his defensive coordinator followed orders and began the team’s preparations for the season opener Sunday against Philadelphia.
Del Rio didn’t have an update on how Rivera was feeling, but expects him back at the team’s practice facility Wednesday. So far since taking over in Washington, Rivera has been a part of the franchise dropping its name, the organization responding to allegations of sexual harassment from before he arrived and began his own cancer battle.
- Suspended last season by the NFL for two physical off-field altercations, Kareem Hunt has agreed to a two-year, $13.25 million contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.
Hunt, who served his eight-game suspension after joining Cleveland as a free agent, is expected to sign the deal Tuesday.
The contract includes $8.5 million guaranteed.
Cycling
Tour de France riders passed coronavirus tests to confirm their good health only to endure numerous crashes along the Atlantic coastline when the race resumed on Tuesday ay Ile De Re, France.
Sprinter Sam Bennett prevailed ahead of Caleb Ewan to post his first Tour stage win, while Primoz Roglic avoided the many crashes that punctuated Stage 10 to keep the race leader’s yellow jersey.
After the 105-mile ride from Ile d’Oleron to Ile de Re, Roglic maintained a 21-second lead over defending champion Egan Bernal. Frenchman Guillaume Martin was in third place, 28 seconds off the pace.
Having performed 841 tests of all 166 riders and team staff over the previous two days, organizers gave all cyclists the go-ahead to start. But Tour director Christian Prudhomme was forced to abandon the race after testing positive for the virus.
Also, four staff members from four different teams failed the test and were dropped from the race bubble.
