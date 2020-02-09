Giannis just misses triple-double, Bucks beat Magic 111-95

ORLANDO, Fla. — A slow start didn’t help Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shot at NBA history, but the Milwaukee Bucks are hardly a one-man show.

Khris Middleton hit a 3-pointer less than 20 seconds into the game, and the team with the league’s best record never trailed Saturday night in a 111-95 victory over the Orlando Magic. It’s the 13th time the Bucks have led from wire to wire this season.

“It’s nice to not trail ... but it doesn’t really mean anything. We have to keep playing good basketball,” Antetokounmpo said.

“We were up 27 and they came back, cut the lead to 11. So it doesn’t mean anything,” the league’s reigning MVP added. “We just try to take it quarter by quarter.”

Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double with 18 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists while also falling short of becoming the first player in league history with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in six consecutive games.

Antetokounmpo was originally listed with 19 points, but the NBA announced later Saturday that he had been incorrectly credited with a made free throw that missed with 1:29 remaining in the first quarter and removed a point from his total and corrected the final score.