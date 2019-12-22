Giannis has triple-double, Bucks rout Knicks 123-102

He took only 10 shots, making eight.

"I don't look into stats," Antetokounmpo said. "All I care about is that we came in here, we got the job done. Got another one tomorrow."

Khris Middleton scored 23 points and Kyle Korver had 17 for the Bucks, who are playing without starters Wesley Matthews and Eric Bledsoe because of right leg injuries. They didn't miss them at all.

It wasn't quite as easy as Milwaukee's 132-88 home victory in one of David Fizdale's final games as Knicks coach, but it was plenty good enough to increase the average victory margin for a team that came in leading the league at 12.8 points per game — a figure that would be the highest in NBA history if it stood until the end of the season.

Julius Randle had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who lost for the second straight night. They were out it early after missing nine of their first 10 shots, though they did keep fighting hard enough to force the Bucks to bring Antetokounmpo and other starters back off the bench midway through the fourth after Milwaukee led by 25 through three quarters.