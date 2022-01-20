Giannis dominates for Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton scored 27 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 126-114 victory over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Memphis, which had won 12 of 13, was without two of its leading scorers in Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane. Brooks, averaging 18.4 points per game, sat out with a left ankle sprain, while Bane (17.7 ppg) was in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

Ja Morant had 33 points and 14 assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 29 for Memphis in the opener of a four-game road swing. Without Bane, sixth in the NBA with 131 3-pointers, the Grizzlies were just 9 of 40 beyond the arc.

Morant capped a seven-point run with a drive down the lane to pull the Grizzlies to 114-111 with 2:32 left, but George Hill hit two free throws and Antetokounmpo scored six straight to make it 122-111.

“I think just his ability to do it different ways,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said about Antetokounmpo. “I think also including he’s getting to the line, he’s making free throws. His ability to kind of get to his spots in the post with a variety of moves ... and then I think of him as a playmaker, as a passer. That’s what makes him special. We’re fortunate to have him.”

Hill and Bobby Portis each scored 14 points for Milwaukee, which had dropped six of eight.

College basketball

An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, Ollie's lawyer said Thursday.

Attorney Jacques Parenteau called Thursday's ruling from arbitrator Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in the spring of 2018 after the school reported it was investigating numerous potential NCAA violations in his program.

In 2019, the NCAA placed UConn on probation for two years and Ollie was sanctioned individually for violations, which the NCAA found occurred between 2013 and 2018.

Parenteau said the arbitrator's ruling shows that decision by the NCAA was “erroneous and unfounded."

Tennis

Daniil Medvedev faced a hostile crowd and a full array of Nick Kyrgios’ outbursts and tricks, and still remained calm for long enough to reach the third round at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The 115th-ranked Kyrgios worked up the crowd, hit ’tweeners and drop shots, mixed up the pace of his groundstrokes and tossed in an under-arm serve in a bid to ruffle the second-ranked Russian.

Medvedev kept his composure, taking a quick trip to the locker room after losing the third set and recovering to win 7-6 (1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Thursday on a rowdy Rod Laver Arena.

In an on-court TV interview with former champion Jim Courier, Medvedev was asked how he managed to stay so composed.

“That’s the only choice when you get booed between first and second serve,” he said, triggering some boos from the crowd.

Kyrgios usually likes to play on John Cain Arena, known locally as the People's Court because fans with ground passes can get in and the singing and chanting can get wild.

He managed to turn the all-ticketed stadium court into something more akin to a soccer stadium.

In the seventh game of the third set, Kyrgios got two break-point chances when he bunted away a backhand from Medvedev directed at his body and then took off on a circular run behind the baseline to celebrate like he'd scored a goal.

When he converted the break, he danced in the change-over and worked up the crowd. Medvedev lowered the volume with two service breaks in the fourth set to beat the talented but erratic Kyrgios for the first time in three attempts. He served 31 aces to 17 for the Aussie, and converted four of his 11 break-point chances while saving seven of nine on his own serve.

Other second-round winners among the men included No. 5 Andrey Rublev, No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 20 Taylor Fritz, 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic and No. 32 Alex de Minaur. Australian wild-card entry Chris O’Connell upset 13th-seeded Diego Schwartzman 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-4.

Five-time runner-up Andy Murray only lasted two rounds. Two days after winning his first match at the Australian Open in five years, the former No. 1 lost to 120th-ranked Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

There were plenty of surprises in the women's draw on Day 4, with No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza the highest-seeded player to exit only minutes after No. 6 Anett Kontaveit lost.

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu lost a night match to Danka Kovinic 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Kovinic has reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time and will next play two-time major champion Simona Halep.

Football

The Green Bay Packers announced in a press release Thursday morning that a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets were available for Saturday night’s NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lambeau Field between the Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

The tickets, priced at $87 each (plus applicable fees), allow fans to stand in the area behind Sections 432 to 442, on the fourth level of Lambeau Field’s south end. In addition to standing behind the seating sections in that area, game attendees can use the viewing platforms on either side of the sections.

Concession stands and restrooms are readily available in the concourse area. The South Gate is the recommended stadium entrance gate for those with standing-room-only tickets.

Tickets were available online as of Thursday morning. To access the Ticketmaster page to purchase tickets, visit pckrs.com/sfsro and view available tickets. The tickets will be listed as “Standing Room Only.” A limit of four per household has been established, and tickets are not able to be resold on NFL Ticket Exchange.

