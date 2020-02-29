Giannis Antetokounmpo helps Bucks rout Thunder, 133-86

Bucks: Middleton's absence was unexpected. "I think just kind of one of those strange things where, just today he came in, neck was sore," Budenholzer said a couple of hours before tip-off. "We'll see how it goes in the next day or so." Middleton had scored 20 or more points in 11 of his last 12 games. ... Former Bucks great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was in attendance, getting a standing ovation when he was introduced midway through the first quarter. ... The Bucks are on pace to become the third team in league history to win at least 70 games.

Giannis power

"He's just constantly driven to improve. He's obviously very, very skilled, very talented, very gifted and he's not satisfied," Budenholzer said about Antetokounmpo. "We kind of want that to be the identity of our organization and when your best player's built that way, usually you follow the lead of your best player. It's critical to us."

Silence for shooting

A moment of silence was done before the game to remember the five victims of a shooting Wednesday at the Molson Coors brewery complex in Milwaukee. The gunman, who killed himself, and all five victims were employees of Molson Coors, known locally as Miller Brewing.

