Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and MVP finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George were the leading vote-getters for the All-Defensive first team.
Boston’s Marcus Smart and Milwaukee’s Eric Bledsoe rounded out the first team that was announced Wednesday.
Gobert finished with 97 first-team points and 196 points, giving the Utah center his third straight first-team selection. George had 96 first-team votes and 195 points, followed by Antetokounmpo (94, 193).
Smart and Bledsoe both earned their first All-Defensive team selections.
The second team included Golden State’s Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, who earned his first selection. They were joined by Toronto’s Kawhi Leonard, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday.
The teams were selected by a panel of 100 writers and broadcasters.
College basketball
Juwan Howard is coming back to Michigan.
The former member of the Fab Five agreed to a five-year deal, which will pay him $2 million in his first year, on Wednesday to lead the Wolverines.
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, in his first major move in three years in charge of the department, is giving the Miami Heat assistant coach his first shot at being a head coach other than during the NBA’s summer league.
He replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Howard helped Michigan reach the national championship game twice, playing alongside Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. The school later removed the Fab Five’s Final Four banners from Crisler Arena as part of self-imposed sanctions that stemmed from one of the NCAA’s largest financial scandals.
Football
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league’s chief medical officer said the league would consider allowing players to use marijuana if it means helping them with pain management.
The league and NFL Players Association recently formed a committee to cooperate in the study of pain management — including the potential use of marijuana. There are no immediate plans to allow players to use marijuana, which is banned under the league’s current substance abuse program.
Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, said the committee will look at a number of alternatives, including marijuana.
- The NFL’s draft road show is headed to Cleveland and Kansas City.
To celebrate the Browns’ 75th anniversary, the 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland. Two years later, the home of the Chiefs gets its chance.
In recent years, the league has taken the draft out of New York and to Chicago; Philadelphia; Arlington, Texas; and Nashville. Next year it will be in Las Vegas a few months before the Oakland Raiders move there.
Kansas City’s draft will take place in the area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
Auto racing
NASCAR agreed to a sweetened, $2 billion deal to buy a company that runs 13 major racetracks and take it private as part of NASCAR’s effort to reverse years of decline in stock-car racing’s popularity.
The tracks are owned by International Speedway Corp., which is controlled by the France family that also founded and controls NASCAR, the sport’s sanctioning body.
NASCAR last November initially offered $42 a share for the roughly 25% of ISC held by the public. The new deal accepted by ISC and announced Wednesday is for $45 a share in cash.
ISC’s tracks include Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif.; Daytona International Speedway in Florida, Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama and ISM Raceway outside of Phoenix. ISC’s revenue in its latest fiscal year totaled $675 million.
The merger’s goal is to give NASCAR more flexibility in making major changes that it hopes will lead to a rebound in the sport’s drooping attendance, television ratings and corporate sponsorships that finance its racing teams.
“In recent years, attendance at NASCAR events has faced stiff headwinds,” ISC said in its latest annual report.
There is speculation the changes could include shifting locations in the 36-race schedule in NASCAR’s premier Monster Energy Cup Series, altering the length of certain races or shortening the series’ long schedule, which runs from February to November.
- Tony Stewart and friends are heading to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
The three-time Cup Series champion will be inducted alongside his former car owner Joe Gibbs and teammate Bobby Labonte. Driver Buddy Baker and mechanic Waddell Wilson rounded out the Class of 2020.
“It totally changed from watching my moment to enjoying seeing the guy who helped build my career with Joe and then following that up with Bobby,” Stewart said about hearing his name called first. “It wasn’t about me. It was about all of us and this whole group that was going in.”
Stewart won Cup Series championships in 2002 and 2005 racing for Gibbs after Labonte won one in 2000.
“I guess this couldn’t be any better for me to go in with those two guys. I’m thrilled I can ride their coattails,” Gibbs said.
