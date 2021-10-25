'Get Your Mojo Workin’ Elvis Style' tribute concert Nov. 6

MOUNT PLEASANT — Entertainer John Van Thiel will present the show, “Get Your Mojo Workin’ Elvis Style,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Mojo Restaurant and Bar, 7311 Washington Ave.
Van Thiel brings the magic and music of the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, to life with an uncanny impersonation and a uniquely engaging performance style that promises a memorable evening of entertainment for all ages.
Tickets cost $15 in advance by Nov. 4 or $20 at the door. Go to getelvis.com/tickets or call 262-676-2690. Food will be available before and during the show.