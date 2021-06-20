Get a grip: Pitchers unsure on eve of sticky stuff crackdown

"It definitely will be probably a little awkward," Cubs manager David Ross said Sunday. "But we'll get through it, adjust."

Players suspended for violations will not be replaced on the active roster. Catchers will also be subject to routine inspections and position players may be searched, too.

"I'm curious like everyone of what its going to look like," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Are we going to have frisking going on, what that whole process is going to look like? Are guys trying to get away with things? Certainly that'll be part of it."

"There are probably going to be things we need to continue to iron out," Cole added.

The perception is that pitchers have gone wild with sticky stuff in recent seasons as high speed cameras have enabled them see the way it enhances spin. The league boosted monitoring of baseballs at the start of this season and found enough evidence of wrongdoing to proceed with a midseason adjustment.

The sticking point for pitchers isn't that MLB wants to crack down — it's the hastiness of the uptick.

Tampa Bay pitcher Tyler Glasnow, diagnosed Tuesday with a partially torn elbow ligament, attributed his injury to adapting ahead of stepped up enforcement. He called the sudden shift "insane" and "ridiculous."