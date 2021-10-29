 Skip to main content
Geronimo G Melchor
Geronimo G Melchor

Geronimo Melchor

Geronimo G Melchor, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, deliver designer drugs (between 10-50 grams), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

