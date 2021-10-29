Geronimo G Melchor
Related to this story
Most Popular
At least three of the men and women arrested Wednesday for alleged connections to cocaine dealing in the greater Racine area were approved to received federal business COVID-19 stimulus funds last year.
Five allegedly caught in the act of doing heroin & cocaine in parking lot of Racine County hotel on Sunday
Five people allegedly doing heroin and cocaine over the weekend in the parking lot of a Racine County hotel have been reported to have been caught in the act by a deputy, and now all of them face criminal charges.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it b…
A Racine man and a friend of his were found shot and killed after a night out in Milwaukee Saturday.
“We're not saying we don't want your business. We're just saying we don't want it there,” one Caledonia resident said.
Racine will be one of 14 locations of Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food pop-up turned franchise, opening up in Southeast Wisconsin.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that it too has been investigating elections are handled in Racine County and across Wisconsin.
Those hoping the storm Sunday night would keep people home and out of trouble may have hoped for too much.
The City of Burlington is fighting a lawsuit filed by a member of a local pioneer family, who says the city employed an "unfit" firefighter and the firefighter damaged the family's privately owned bridge by driving a fire engine across it to reach a fatal airplane crash.
-
- 6 min to read
A life with a little bit of everything.