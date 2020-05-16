German soccer quietly resumes

German soccer is normally a riot of color and noise. No longer.
The Bundesliga season resumed Saturday at Dortmund with what German fans call “ghost games," played without spectators, and in Dortmund it was hard to tell that the city's beloved team was playing at all.
Instead of thousands of fans chatting and drinking beer outside the stadium, there were only a few locals out for a weekend bike ride as Borussia Dortmund hosted Schalke in a usually fierce local rivalry.
On the field, there were fireworks as Erling Haaland scored in a 4-0 win after two months of no games. Outside the stadium there was near silence. Passersby occasionally asked whether a game was actually going on.
Police relaxed as it became clear that fans wouldn't gather outside — a concern for authorities ahead of the game — and potentially spread the virus.
“It is really very calm in the city and regarding the virus dangers I can only praise the Dortmunders and the fans," police spokesman Oliver Peiler said.
The song “You'll Never Walk Alone,” a favorite of Dortmund fans as well as Liverpool supporters, echoed around the stadium ahead of kickoff. It was so quiet that the starting whistle could be heard outside — unthinkable at a regular game.
The arena has an 81,000 capacity but league rules permit just 213 people, including players, to be inside for the game, none of them supporters. Players tried to keep contact to a minimum, even during celebrations and the traditional salute to the — now empty — stands at the final whistle.
In the city center ahead of the match, longtime Dortmund fan Marco Perz sat outside the German Football Museum in a jacket patched with club emblems. He said he hasn't missed a home game since the 1990s.
“I'd normally be on the South Stand right now, in the yellow wall,” he said, referring to the vast terrace which underpins Dortmund's reputation for passionate support. Now Perz is planning to watch the game with a friend over food and a beer. “The main thing is to see the game,” he added.
On the next street, face masks were on sale in Dortmund's yellow and black, with the stallholder saying they were the most popular on offer.
Horse racing
The 145th Preakness Stakes has been rescheduled for Oct. 3, an announcement delivered Saturday less than hour before the original post time for the Triple Crown race.
Traditionally held at Pimlico Race Course on the third Saturday in May, the Preakness was postponed April 3 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The weather Saturday turned out to be ideal -- slightly breezy with temperatures around 80 degrees -- but there were no patrons in the Pimlico grandstand or infield, and no horses in the starting gate for the scheduled 6:45 p.m. race.
The parking lot of the track is currently being used as a drive-thru coronavirus testing center.
Basketball
The pilot flying Kobe Bryant and seven others to a youth basketball tournament did not have alcohol or drugs in his system, and all nine sustained immediately fatal injuries when their helicopter slammed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in January, according to autopsies released Friday.
The reports by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office provide a clinical but unvarnished look at the brutality of the crash.
One of the most popular sports figures in Los Angeles and a celebrity around the globe, Bryant was broken beyond recognition when his body was found outside the wreckage of the chopper, His remains had to be identified by his fingerprints.
The report made it clear: Bryant and the passengers almost certainly were dead in an instant due to blunt trauma.
“These injuries are rapidly if not instantly fatal,” wrote Juan Carrillo, senior deputy medical examiner, in Bryant’s report.
The crash that killed the 41-year-old retired Los Angeles Lakers star, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna — clad in the jersey she would have worn to play that morning, with the word “Mamba” on the front and her last name on the back — pilot Ara Zobayan and the others is considered accidental.
