German soccer quietly resumes

German soccer is normally a riot of color and noise. No longer.

The Bundesliga season resumed Saturday at Dortmund with what German fans call “ghost games," played without spectators, and in Dortmund it was hard to tell that the city's beloved team was playing at all.

Instead of thousands of fans chatting and drinking beer outside the stadium, there were only a few locals out for a weekend bike ride as Borussia Dortmund hosted Schalke in a usually fierce local rivalry.

On the field, there were fireworks as Erling Haaland scored in a 4-0 win after two months of no games. Outside the stadium there was near silence. Passersby occasionally asked whether a game was actually going on.

Police relaxed as it became clear that fans wouldn't gather outside — a concern for authorities ahead of the game — and potentially spread the virus.

“It is really very calm in the city and regarding the virus dangers I can only praise the Dortmunders and the fans," police spokesman Oliver Peiler said.

The song “You'll Never Walk Alone,” a favorite of Dortmund fans as well as Liverpool supporters, echoed around the stadium ahead of kickoff. It was so quiet that the starting whistle could be heard outside — unthinkable at a regular game.