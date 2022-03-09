 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gerald J. Watson

  • 0
Gerald Watson

Gerald J. Watson, 900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property, delivery of amphetamine (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News