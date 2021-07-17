Georgian national coach seriously ill

The Georgia national rugby coach has “serious lung damage” from COVID-19 and has been put on a ventilator in the hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, Georgia rugby officials said Saturday.
Levan Maisashvili was one of six members of the Georgian touring party to test positive for the virus after playing against South Africa on July 2 in Pretoria as part of a series organized to help the world champion Springboks prepare for the British and Irish Lions tour.
The five others to test positive were all players. They were recovering, the Georgia Rugby Union said, and were due to leave South Africa on Sunday.
Maisashvili had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, Georgia team spokeswoman Tatia Beriashvili wrote in an email to The Associated Press, despite members of both the South Africa and the British and Irish Lions squads and their backroom staffs receiving vaccinations ahead of their series.
Beriashvili confirmed Maisashvili was on a ventilator.
“Everything is being done to improve Levan Maisashvili’s condition,” the Georgia Rugby Union said. “He has been moved to one of South Africa’s top-level clinics, which is equipped with the most up-to-date medical equipment to manage COVID patients.”
Maisashvili’s illness underlined the dangers of the decision by both South Africa and the Lions to go ahead with the tour while the country experiences a winter wave of virus cases.
The current wave in South Africa is its worst of the entire pandemic, with infections and deaths both spiking, especially in the Johannesburg region where the Georgia squad was based.
Basketball
Wes Unseld Jr. was hired as coach of the Washington Wizards on Saturday, bringing the former Denver Nuggets assistant full circle with the franchise his father led to its only NBA title.
Unseld carries a strong resume apart from his name. He spent the past six years with the Nuggets and was promoted to associate coach under Michael Malone last season.
He began his career with Washington as a scout in 1997 before working his way up to assistant coach, a job he held from 2005-2011.
“Becoming a head coach in the NBA is a goal that I have pursued my entire adult life," Unseld said. “To have that dream realized by coming full circle back to Washington is truly special.”
Unseld spent one season with Golden State and two with Orlando between his stints in Washington and Denver. With the Nuggets, he helped the developments of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
“Wes is one of the most highly regarded assistant coaches in the NBA and clearly separated himself from the large and diverse group of candidates we considered,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said.
“His strong record as an in-game tactician along with his attention to detail on both sides of the ball combined with his reputation for player development and outstanding character during his 20-plus years of coaching left no doubt that he was the best choice to guide our team to the next level.”
Unseld, a Maryland native who went to Johns Hopkins, replaces Scott Brooks, who was fired after three playoff appearances in five seasons.
His name carries value in the District of Columbia and surrounding areas for Wes Unseld's role in the Washington Bullets winning the NBA championship in 1978. Unseld was the Finals MVP, and his No. 41 hangs in the rafters at the Wizards' arena.
• Damian Lillard said Friday he has not requested a trade but wants the Portland Trail Blazers to be more urgent in their pursuit of a championship.
The All-Star guard added that he expects to be with the Blazers next season, but made clear that he feels it needs to be with more talent around him.
Lillard praised Portland as a great city with great fans and said there is pride that the organization is a perennial playoff team.
“It’s a lot of positive,” Lillard said. “But I just think we’ve reached that point where it’s like, OK, but it’s not enough. Do we actually want to win it all? Is that what we’re shooting for and we’ve got to do things to show that. We’ve got to put action behind that desire to win at that level.”
Lillard is in Las Vegas with the U.S. Olympic team. He awoke to a report Friday from Truehoop.com, citing a person close to him, that he planned to request a trade in the coming days.
“No. 1, it’s not true,” Billups said, “and secondly I’d also say that I haven’t made any firm decision on what my future will be.”
Football
Ted Ginn Jr. returned to Glenville High School to announce his NFL retirement.
The 36-year-old former Ohio State receiver and returner played for his father, Ted Sr., at Glenville before moving on to the Buckeyes and the NFL.
“I’ve dedicated my entire life to football until now,” Ginn said. “I’m going out in peace. ... On my own terms, not forced out.”
Ginn spent 14 seasons in the NFL with Miami, San Francisco, Carolina, Arizona, New Orleans and Chicago. In 193 regular-season games, he had 412 receptions for 5,742 yards — averaging 13.9 yards a catch — and 33 touchdowns. He also returned four punts and three kickoffs for touchdowns.
Last season in six games with Chicago, he had three catches for 40 yards.
Baseball
For Lance Lynn, it was pretty simple.
“There’s no point in going into free agency if you know where you want to be,” he said.
Lynn is enjoying his first season on the South Side of Chicago, and the White Sox feel the same way. So they solidified their relationship on Saturday, announcing a $38 million, two-year contract extension for the All-Star right-hander.
The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts. He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems.
With Lynn helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into Saturday's game against Houston.
Hockey
The Philadelphia Flyers finally landed a premier defenseman Saturday, acquiring Ryan Ellis in a trade with Nashville for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.
The 30-year-old Ellis is coming back from shoulder surgery, but the Flyers think he can regain the form that made him one of the NHL's best defenseman — a position of need for the team for a while.
Ellis is the second member of the Predators' 2017 Stanley Cup Final roster traded away this month. F orward Viktor Arvidsson was shipped off to the Los Angeles Kings on July 1.