Georgia woman faces charges for alleged involvement in May 5 drive-by shooting on Mead Street

RACINE — A woman is facing charges for her involvement in a May 5 drive-by shooting on Mead Street.

Hendria M. Jackson, 40, from Hampton, Georgia, was charged with seven felony counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and a felony count of discharge firearm from vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

On May 5, officers were sent to the 1600 block of Mead Street for a home being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found six casings in total with three being in the driveway and three in the roadway near the residence. Three bullet holes were in the front of the home and three on the south side of the home. Two projectiles were also found inside the residence.

The owner said that, in addition to himself, there were six children sitting in the living room when the house was struck by gunfire. One of the children said that they saw a car going north on Mead Street and a man in the passenger seat was firing a gun.

A home owner in the block said the suspects originally knocked on their door, but they did not recognize them so they did not answer. A woman then redirected the other two men with her to the residence that they eventually ended up shooting at.

Officers collected surveillance from the area, cellphone footage and doorbell camera footage. Officers were able to identify the vehicle as a Kia sedan with Florida license plates. Video showed the car pull into the driveway of the home and three people got out.

The woman was identified as Jackson, and she was seen coming back toward the car while holding something in her right hand. She then got into the driver's seat and the car goes north on Mead Street. Then, the passenger extended his arm out of the window and fired three shots.

On May 6, officers conducted a stop of the car involved in the shooting.

Jackson was interviewed and she identified herself and the two men in images shown from the shooting. She said they were in the area and heard gunshots, but denied the gunshots came from her car.

Jackson was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on May 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

