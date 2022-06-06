 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George L. Mitchell

George Mitchell

George (aka James Wilson) L. Mitchell, 1700 block of Center Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.

