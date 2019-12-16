George E. Gayton
George E. Gayton

George Gayton

 

George E. Gayton, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, attempted strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm.

