Gaudette leads U.S. hockey team

Adam Gaudette scored in overtime for the United States to beat Sweden 3-2 at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday, while Switzerland bested Canada 6-3 in a game between previously unbeaten teams in Tampere, Finland.

Gaudette was involved in all three of the U.S. goals as he scored the first and assisted Nate Schmidt for the second. The win improved the U.S. to 4-1 overall; the lone loss came against host Finland.

Canada’s four-game unbeaten start was ended by Switzerland, with captain Nico Hischier among six players to score goals for the Swiss.

Canada scored all of its goals in the first period before Switzerland rallied with four unanswered goals from 3-2 down.

That puts Switzerland in first place in Group A as the only unbeaten team left in the championship.

The Olympic gold medalist Finns lead Group B after they recorded their fifth win in six games by 3-0 over Austria, leading 39-19 on shots.

In other games, the Czech Republic beat Norway 4-1, Denmark beat France 3-0, and 18-year-old Olympic tournament MVP Juraj Slafkovsky had two assists as Slovakia beat Italy 3-1.

College basketball

The Indiana Hoosiers’ top player, Trayce Jackson-Davis, will be on the court next season after he withdrew from the NBA draft Friday.

Jackson-Davis still has two years of eligibility remaining and will begin his senior season ranked No. 15 on the school’s career scoring list with 1,565 points.

The 6-foot-9 forward was a preseason All-American last fall, finished sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.3 points per game and rebounding with 8.1 while leading the Hoosiers to a 21-14 mark and an NCAA Tournament appearance in coach Mike Woodson’s first season as coach.

Jackson-Davis was a second team all-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media.

He’s also ninth on Indiana’s career list in rebounds (797), and seventh in blocks (178).

— Associated Press

