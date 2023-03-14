RACINE — Gateway Technical College will host EcoFest Racine, an annual community event to share and celebrate sustainable practices, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the Lake Building on campus, 1001 Main St. The theme is “Tending our Roots.”

Held in partnership with Greening Greater Racine, festivities will focus on providing ways community members can be gentle on the environment at work and at home. The event will feature informational displays, presentations and children’s activities. Presentations include:

10 a.m.: Mishiikenh (Vernon) Altiman, elder in residence for the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Electa Quinney Institute, on the Native American spiritual connection to the environment.

11 a.m.: Aaron Schauer, arboriculture/urban forestry technician instructor for Gateway Technical College, on the importance of maintaining trees and their health.

Noon: Art Scheele, master gardener and local farmer, on the importance of soil regeneration for gardening and the environment.

For a guide to all activities, go to gtc.edu/ecofest.

“We’re very excited to hold EcoFest Racine again this year,” said Abbie Ford, Gateway manager, community relations and communications. “It’s such a popular event and one way that we’re able to give the community ways to learn, close-up and hands-on, different ways to be good stewards of our environment which lead to a green lifestyle.