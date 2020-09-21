Gateway Technical College extends Promise 2 Finish application period extended

RACINE COUNTY — Gateway Technical College has extended, until Nov. 1, the deadline of its Promise 2 Finish program application period and has scheduled several more online workshops for those interested in enrolling. The program provides adults who have earned 12 or more college credits and have been out of college for at least two years the opportunity to finish their degree tuition-free.

Potential students must be at least age 23 or older.

For more information on the Promise 2 Finish program or to register for a virtual workshop, go online to gtc.edu/admissions/gateway-promise/promise-2-finish. Reservations can also be made by calling 800-247-7122.

Virtual workshops are scheduled for:

2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28

Noon to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 13

5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20

Participation in a workshop is not required to enroll in the program, but Gateway staff will be on hand during the sessions to help participants learn about the requirements of the program and give them an opportunity to complete a free admission and financial aid application.