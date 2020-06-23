Gateway students in need of reusable masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Gateway Technical College’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society is asking for mask donations to provide students with reusable masks for their new mission, “Masks for Success.”

Gateway’s summer semester has been changed to online only, with the exception of some lab courses which require on-campus work. Students must wear masks while on campus, but many students do not have access to reusable masks.

PTK’s “Masks for Success” campaign aims to obtain a reusable mask for every student who will be attending on-campus classes at Gateway this summer.

PTK is partnering with United Student Government to create “how to” videos and a list of supplies needed for the project. The project is a way for PTK and USG to ensure students follow the guidelines and stay safe while attending classes this summer.

PTK asks those who are able to make new reusable masks to help a student get one step closer to graduation. Mask donations will be collected from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday until Aug. 27. Masks can be put in the blue labeled bins located at the campuses listed below.