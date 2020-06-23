Gateway students in need of reusable masks

RACINE — Gateway Technical College’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society is asking for mask donations to provide students with reusable masks for their new mission, “Masks for Success.”
Gateway’s summer semester has been changed to online only, with the exception of some lab courses which require on-campus work. Students must wear masks while on campus, but many students do not have access to reusable masks.
PTK’s “Masks for Success” campaign aims to obtain a reusable mask for every student who will be attending on-campus classes at Gateway this summer.
PTK is partnering with United Student Government to create “how to” videos and a list of supplies needed for the project. The project is a way for PTK and USG to ensure students follow the guidelines and stay safe while attending classes this summer.
PTK asks those who are able to make new reusable masks to help a student get one step closer to graduation. Mask donations will be collected from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday until Aug. 27. Masks can be put in the blue labeled bins located at the campuses listed below.
- Elkhorn Campus North Building, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn, inside the first set of doors in the entrance to Student Services.
- Burlington Center Main Building, 496 McCanna Parkway, Burlington, outside the main entrance facing the parking lot.
- Racine Campus Tech Building, 1001 S Main St., inside the first set of doors at the main entrance by the skate park.
- Kenosha Campus Academic Building, 3520 30th Ave., Kenosha, outside the main entrance by the three flag poles facing 30th Avenue.
Place donations inside the bin and ensure the lid is closed properly. The Phi Theta Kappa Alpha Xi Iota Chapter said it would like to thank those who participate for their support. Masks will be given to students this summer and will be available to the students attending fall 2020 classes.
For any questions, contact Chapter President Jesus Rodriguez at 262-721-5023, rodriguj153@mail.gtc.edu or Chapter Advisor Dr. Maxwell Banor at banorm@gtc.edu.
