Gateway students can return to campus this fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gateway Technical College released plans Thursday to be fully open for students during the fall semester, but with a different format amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the fall semester set to begin Aug. 31, interested students can begin enrolling in courses now. While some classes will be offered in a traditional format, others will be delivered solely online and some will be a hybrid model of on-campus and online learning.

“It might not always be the traditional face-to-face learning students may be used to, but we are considering their safety,” Gateway Technical College Executive Vice President and Provost Zina Haywood said in a press release. “They don’t have to leave their home or come inside a building if they feel unsafe — but the option is also available for those who would prefer to come on campus, if even for a portion of their coursework.”

In-person coursework will be capped at 12 students to maintain social distancing while some will be further tweaked depending on room size and equipment spacing, among other factors. Students will be notified by mid-July about the exact instruction delivery of their course.