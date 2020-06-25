Gateway students can return to campus this fall

Gateway Technical College released plans Thursday to be fully open for students during the fall semester, but with a different format amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With the fall semester set to begin Aug. 31, interested students can begin enrolling in courses now. While some classes will be offered in a traditional format, others will be delivered solely online and some will be a hybrid model of on-campus and online learning.
“It might not always be the traditional face-to-face learning students may be used to, but we are considering their safety,” Gateway Technical College Executive Vice President and Provost Zina Haywood said in a press release. “They don’t have to leave their home or come inside a building if they feel unsafe — but the option is also available for those who would prefer to come on campus, if even for a portion of their coursework.”
In-person coursework will be capped at 12 students to maintain social distancing while some will be further tweaked depending on room size and equipment spacing, among other factors. Students will be notified by mid-July about the exact instruction delivery of their course.
Faculty and students will be required to wear masks while on the campus and cleaning efforts will be increased. Hand sanitizer will be provided in every classroom. Hayward also said the campus will remain flexible should there be a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We are prepared for whatever changes come because of COVID-19. We want students to be assured that if something does change, we are prepared to continue their instruction through the semester,” Haywood said in the press release.
The services students had access to pre-pandemic are currently available and will remain available to students this fall, though with a different format to follow social distancing. Those services include: tutoring, library resources, financial aid, business office, student services, advisers, counselors, learning success coaches, employment service specialists and testing. Student clubs and student government will also be operating.
“Through all of this, we want to make sure students receive the instruction they need to be successful in their program and career,” Haywood said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!