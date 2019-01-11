NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Gary Lee Thompson, 33, 1700 block of South 77th Street, Milwaukee, second degree recklessly endangering safety (repeater, two counts), negligent handling of a weapon (repeater), misdemeanor battery (repeater, two counts), disorderly conduct (repeater, two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia (repeater), resisting an officer (repeater).

