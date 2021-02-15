Gary E Gross Feb 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary E Gross, 3600 block of Newman Road, Racine, operating while intoxicated (5th or 6th offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (5th or 6th offense). 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 15 56 min ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…