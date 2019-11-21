Garrett's suspension upheld after hearing

Myles Garrett’s goal was to be NFL’s top defensive player this season. He won’t finish it.
Garrett’s indefinite suspension for smashing Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet was upheld Thursday by an appeals officer who decided the severe penalty on the Cleveland Browns star defensive end is fair.
One of the league’s most dominant edge rushers, Garrett is banned for the final six regular-season games and playoffs — if Cleveland qualifies — for pulling off Rudolph’s helmet and cracking him with it in the closing seconds of the Browns’ 21-7 win over their AFC North rival last week.
On Wednesday, Garrett attended his appeals hearing in New York and made his case to former player James Thrash for a reduction of his penalty, which will damage Cleveland’s season and stain the 24-year-old’s budding career.
Thrash didn’t find enough compelling evidence to lessen Garrett’s punishment, which will keep him off the field until 2020 — at the earliest.
Major League Baseball has widened its investigation of alleged sign stealing by the Houston Astros and will probe activity by the team over the past three seasons.
After the conclusion of owners meetings Thursday, baseball Commissioner Manfred said MLB will "investigate the Astros situation as thoroughly as humanly possible." The probe includes the team's firing of an assistant general manager during the World Series for clubhouse comments directed at female reporters, behavior the club at first accused Sports Illustrated of fabricating.
Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers told The Athletic in a story last week that while he was playing with the Astros during their 2017 World Series championship season the team stole signs during home games by using a camera positioned in center field. During this year's playoffs, Houston players were suspected of whistling in the dugout to communicate pitch selection to batters.
Manfred says "that investigation is going to encompass not only what we know about '17, but also '18 and '19." MLB is "talking to people all over the industry, former employees, competitors, whatever. To the extent that we find other leads, we're going to follow these leads."
• Jacoby Ellsbury’s lengthy injury history prevented him from ever being the impact player the Yankees hoped they’d signed prior to the 2014 season.
Today, he’s a footnote in Yankees history.
On Wednesday night, the Yankees released Ellsbury with one guaranteed year remaining on his massive, albatross seven-year contract.
The Yankees also released oft-injured first baseman Greg Bird and lefty Nelson Cortes Jr., in order to add seven players to their 40-man roster.
Golf
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Out of the running for the Race to Dubai title, Rory McIlroy still forced his way onto center stage at the season-ending World Tour Championship on Thursday by producing one of his greatest shots of the year.
McIlroy flushed a 3-wood from 291 yards with his second shot at the par-5 18th hole on the Earth Course, the ball settling five feet from the cup. He rolled in the eagle putt for an 8-under 64, leaving the second-ranked McIlroy a stroke off the lead held by ailing Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera.
“As soon as I hit it, I knew it was perfect,” the four-time major champion said, adding it was “possibly the best shot I've hit all year.”
It was McIlroy’s best round at an event he won in 2012 and 2015. Even if he makes it three victories in eight years in Dubai, it still won’t be enough for him to be crowned Europe’s No. 1 player.
Five players are still in contention for that honor, and Jon Rahm made the best start of the quintet by shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 66 to move into third place, three strokes behind Lorenzo-Vera.
Rahm last played competitively in early October at the Open de Espana — a tournament he won by five shots — and said he barely touched a club for five of the past six weeks he took off in the longest break of his career.