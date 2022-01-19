Garoppolo playing through pain

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with injuries to his right thumb and right shoulder as he prepares for Saturday’s divisional round playoff game at Green Bay.

Garoppolo was limited at practice Tuesday for the 49ers (11-7). He played through the thumb injury the past two weeks after missing one game, and hurt his shoulder in the first half of last week’s 23-17 playoff win over Dallas.

“It’s playoff football,” Garoppolo said. “We know what time it is. No time to rest right now.”

Garoppolo struggled in the second half against the Cowboys, going 5 for 11 for 39 yards and an interception.

“Every throw is impacted,” he said. “It’s a shoulder injury, so any type of throw, you’re going to feel it. It’s going to change things. But it’s similar to when I was first dealing with the thumb. My body’s learning and I have to adapt to it.”

When asked whether the thumb or shoulder bothered him more, Garoppolo simply answered “Yes. I don’t know. They’re pretty close.” But he added that he expects to be able to start Saturday night against the Packers (13-4).

The Niners will have rookie QB Trey Lance ready if Garoppolo has any setbacks. Lance started two games this season when Garoppolo was hurt, including a Week 17 win over Houston.

BROWNS: Baker Mayfield has shifted into comeback mode.

The Browns quarterback had successful surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that affected his play, led to a disappointing season and raised doubts about his future in Cleveland.

Mayfield posted a video on social media following the procedure, which was done in Los Angeles.

“Surgery went great,” Mayfield said in the clip while sitting on a bed with his non-throwing arm in a sling. “It was a complete success. Had a great medical team. Took care of me and checked that box off to get this fixed, and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery.

“This is one of those steps to get back to my true self.”

The operation was performed by Dr. Orr Limpisvasti, the team physician for the Anaheim Ducks who examined Mayfield’s shoulder during the season.

Mayfield, who only missed one game with the injury, will need up to six months of rehab, but is expected to be fully recovered by the time the Browns hold offseason workouts — assuming, of course, he’s still with the team.

COWBOYS: Dak Prescott apologized Tuesday night for his comments that condoned Dallas Cowboys fans throwing objects at NFL officials after the team’s playoff loss, with the quarterback saying in a series of tweets that he deeply regretted what he said after the game.

When initially asked about objects such as water bottles being thrown at Dallas players as they left the field at the end of their 23-17 wild-card loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Prescott said it was “sad” fans would do that. After another reporter said it appeared that officials were the targets, the quarterback responded, “Credit to them then.”

When given another chance to answer a question about fans throwing objects at officials, Prescott said, “I guess it’s why the refs took off and got out of there so fast. I think everybody was upset about the way that this thing played out.”

Prescott had since received plenty of pushback nationally for his comments, even drawing the ire of NBA referees.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair,” Prescott wrote in the first of consecutive posts on his verified Twitter account Tuesday night.

A second post immediately followed, “I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.”

In the third, he wrote, “That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

The playoff loss ended after Prescott gained 17 yards on a quarterback draw to the 49ers 24, and the Cowboys were unable to spike the ball in time to stop to clock for one more play. Umpire Ramon George bumped into Prescott when officially marking the ball after Prescott’s run before time ran out.

BUCCANEERS: Coach Bruce Arians has been fined $50,000 by the National Football League for slapping the helmet of safety Andrew Adams during Sunday’s 31-15 win over the Eagles in an NFC wild-card playoff game.

Arians said he was trying to prevent Adams from getting a penalty for pulling Eagles players off the pile following a muffed punt by Jalen Reagor that the Bucs recovered.

The 69-year-old coach, who is hobbled by a bad Achilles tendon, went onto the field and brushed his hand against the side of Adams’ helmet before trying to push him away from Eagles players.

Arians said Monday he didn’t think he did anything wrong when he confronted Adams.

“I’ve seen enough dumb,” Arians said. “You can’t pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of the pile and I was trying to knock him off that guy so he didn’t get a penalty.”

Still, the NFL didn’t like the way it looked. It wasn’t exactly Ohio State’s Woody Hayes punching Clemson’s Charlie Bauman in 1978, but the league decided to make Arians pay for his mistake.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0