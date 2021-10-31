Garoppolo leads way as 49ers beat Bears 33-22 to stop slide

CHICAGO — Playing about 30 miles from where he grew up, Jimmy Garoppolo had no trouble making himself at home.

Garoppolo threw for 322 yards and ran for two touchdowns, and the San Francisco 49ers beat the short-handed Chicago Bears 33-22 Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Garoppolo led three touchdown drives in the second half and another possession that ended with a field goal. He scored from the 2 in the third quarter and ran it in from the 5 in the fourth, tossing the ball into the crowd after he lifted San Francisco to a 30-22 lead.

"My college roommates were sitting in that end zone, so hopefully one of them caught it," said Garoppolo, who is from suburban Arlington Heights and played college ball at Eastern Illinois. "It was so much emotion. I'm not used to really running them in like that to begin with, so when it does happen, it was pretty cool."

In his only other appearance at Soldier Field, Garoppolo led San Francisco to a win in 2017. The veteran delivered in a big way this time, with plenty of friends and family on hand, and might have quieted the calls for rookie Trey Lance.