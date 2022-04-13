Gard addresses addition of McGee

MADISON — Wisconsin coach Greg Gard is excited about the addition of UW-Green Bay transfer Kamari McGee, a 6-foot guard who averaged 11.6 points in his lone season with the Phoenix.

McGee, a 2021 St. Catherine's High School graduate, made the Horizon League’s all-freshman team this season. He shot 38.8% from the floor and made 80.8% of his free throws.

“He is a leader and role model in his community of Racine and is a motivated student, who will thrive both on and off the floor here at Wisconsin,” Gard said in a statement. “A ferocious competitor, Kamari makes his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor. He also brings experience and leadership to our backcourt, which is vital to our team’s success.”

Wisconsin must replace All-America guard Johnny Davis and second-leading scorer Brad Davison from a team that went 25-8, won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and reached the NCAA Tournament’s round of 32 this season.

The Badgers’ depth has taken a hit with Lorne Bowman II, Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors entering the transfer portal. Bowman has since committed to Oakland while Mors is heading to South Dakota State.

McGee knows he likely will play behind Chucky Hepburn, but the opportunity to improve his game and play in the Big Ten Conference was a huge factor in his decision.

“They just told me that I will be a good fit here, to help them next season,” the 6-foot McGee said. “... Hearing that coming from, like, the type of school that Wisconsin is, it’s hard to pass that up.”

McGee also was considering offers from BYU and Bradley. But he said it was clear the coaching staff wanted him when he spoke with them during his trip to campus.

“I may be a small guard, but I’ve scored pretty well,” McGee said. “I can pass it as well. I’m a good defender. You know, I take pride in my defense. So I feel like that’s the one thing about me that sticks out from anybody else is my defensive game.”

The Wisconsin State Journal in Madison contributed to this story.

