García HR, 5 RBIs; Brewers end Cards' 4-game win streak, 9-5

ST. LOUIS — Avisaíl García homered, doubled and drove in five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers beat St. Louis 9-5 on Saturday, ending the Cardinals' four-game winning streak.

Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer that capped a five-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-2. The Brewers won for the third time in four games.

"You just got to keep working, and don't lose your energy, your focus," García said. "Don't be frustrated because it's a hard game. And we can control our focus, our energy and what you pull every single at-bat."

García's two-run homer off Carlos Martínez gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the fifth. García drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.

"Just a day to break through like that, at the start of the year, is great for your confidence and feel like you helped the team win and so he definitely did that today," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

García's five RBIs marked his most since he drove in six on May 20, 2017 as a member of the White Sox.

He took a less is more approach with his swing.

"Just see it and hit it," García said. "You're strong. I just have to touch it."