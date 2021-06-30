Ganassi sells NASCAR team

Chip Ganassi sold his NASCAR team to Justin Marks, owner of Trackhouse Racing, and declared Wednesday that he will pull out of the nation’s top stock car series at the end of this season.
Ganassi fields two cars in the Cup Series but will transfer his North Carolina race shop and all its assets to Marks for 2022.
“He made me a great offer that required my attention. The team wasn’t for sale,” Ganassi told The Associated Press.
“I’m not out of racing, I’m just out of NASCAR,” Ganassi said. “I still have an IndyCar team. I still have an IMSA sports car team. I still have a Formula E team. I had an offer that I was required to consider.”
The sale was announced at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, where Ganassi said “if I was trying to sell my team, I would have talked to everybody that was looking for a charter or looking for a team or looking to get involved in the sport. I did not. I talked to one person.”
Marks said he called Ganassi out of the blue to make his pitch.
“I think there’s a lesson here that sometimes you just have to make the call and that’s what I did, I said, ‘I’m in the process right now, we’re at a point in time where I’m trying to identify opportunties to gross in this space and to a create a great future for Trackhouse,’” Marks told AP.
Cycling
Tadej Pogacar waited until the penultimate stage to take control of the Tour de France last year.
The young Slovenian rider did it after only five stages this summer, with a stunning display in Wednesday’s time trial in Laval, France that won’t be forgotten by his rivals.
In the first big battle between the main contenders — a 27.2-kilometer (16.9-mile) test against the clock coming early in the race — Pogacar reigned supreme, powering to victory to assert himself as the favorite at the showcase event.
“Today was a really good day for me. I didn’t do any mistakes,” Pogacar said.
The 22-year-old UAE Team Emirates leader did not seize the yellow jersey but gained time over his main rivals.
Just look at the damage: Pogacar was 44 seconds faster than last year’s runner-up, Primoz Roglic, while 2018 champion Geraint Thomas dropped 1 minute, 18 seconds. Richard Carapaz, a former Giro champion with big ambitions at the Tour this year, was 1:44 off the pace.
World champion Julian Alaphilippe was among the day’s losers, 1:11 off Pogacar’s pace.
- Gendarmes in Brittany on Wednesday arrested a fan involved in a massive pileup at the Tour de France during the opening stage at cycling’s biggest event, local media reported.
The fan brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into the path of oncoming riders. She appeared to be looking in the other direction, apparently at a camera, and not at the approaching peloton.
The woman, not publicly identified, was arrested by gendarmes in the Finistere region who tracked her down based on “solid” accounts from people questioned this week, France Bleu Finistere said, citing a source close to the probe. Investigators had spoken to dozens of people since the incident on Saturday, the local radio station said.
Tour organizers had announced after the crash on the stage from Brest to Landerneau that they would start legal proceedings against the fan, who disappeared from the crash scene. She had leaned into the path of veteran rider Tony Martin, who fell off his bike and took dozens of others down in his slipstream. German rider Jasha Sutterlin was forced to abandon the race.
Football
Saints right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who once quit football during college to pursue a career in welding, has agreed to a five-year contract extension making him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL.
“It’s a huge relief,” Ramczyk said on a video conference call hosted by the Saints after he’d agreed to his new contract. “Extremely happy with how everything played out.”