Gamecocks add the perfect touch

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points to lead No. 1 South Carolina its program-record 23rd straight win and a perfect 16-0 Southeastern Conference season with a 60-52 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M on Sunday at Columbia, S.C.
The Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) were only ahead 34-28 early in the third quarter before going on a 14-3 surge to take control for good.
South Carolina finished off the fourth 16-0 SEC season in league history and became the first team to do it twice since the conference supersized the schedule before the 2009-10 season.
The victory also broke the school mark for consecutive wins when the 2014-15 Gamecocks started 22-0 to reach No. 1. Like that group that reached the Final Four, this South Carolina roster has aspirations far beyond regular-season honors.
Texas A&M (22-7, 10-6) lost its final two games of the regular season.
No. 4 STANFORD 55, No. 24 ARIZONA STATE 44: Francesca Belibi had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Stanford beat Arizona State in the Pac-12 regular-season finale for both teams at Tempe, Ariz.
Lexie Hull and Kiana Williams added 13 points each for Stanford, which avoided its first three-game skid since 2001.
Belibi scored 10 points in the third quarter and Stanford outscored the Sun Devils 38-16 in the paint. The Cardinal (25-5 overall, 14-4 in Pac-12) held Arizona State to 16 of 57 shooting (28%).
Robbi Ryan led Arizona State (20-10, 10-8) with 13 points.
No. 5 LOUISVILLE 70, VIRGINIA TECH 53: Jazmine Jones scored 18 points to lead Louisville to a victory over Virginia Tech at Louisville.
On Senior Day, the Cardinals (27-3, 16-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) got big contributions from their seniors, who set a school record with their 124th victory over their four-year career. Jones made 8-of-17 shots, and Kylee Shook added 15 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
The Hokies (21-8, 11-7) didn’t score for the first 5:40 and were down 14-3 with less than 90 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
They used an 8-0 run to cut their deficit to 26-18 on Aisha Sheppard's layup midway through the second quarter. However, they would never get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
College men
No. 3 GONZAGA 86, SAINT MARY'S 76: Filip Petrusev scored 27 points and Gonzaga beat Saint Mary's Saturday to sweep the season series at Spokane, Wash.
Corey Kispert added 20 points and Killian Tillie 13 for Gonzaga (29-2, 15-1 West Coast), which previously won the West Coast Conference regular-season title for the eighth consecutive season.
Jordan Ford scored 28 points and Malik Fitts 15 for Saint Mary's (24-7, 11-5), which earlier in February lost 90-60 at home to Gonzaga. It was the worst home loss for the Gaels under coach Randy Bennett.
No. 5 SAN DIEGO ST. 83, NEVADA 76: Malachi Flynn scored 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting and San Diego State overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Nevada at Reno, Nev.
K.J. Feagin briefly left with a rolled ankle, but returned and finished with 14 points for the Aztecs (28-1, 17-1 Mountain West).
The Wolf Pack (19-11, 11-6) connected on 22 of their first 37 shots and held a 54-39 lead with 16:52 left in front of 10,855 fans on Nevada's Senior Night. But the Aztecs went on a 31-12 run over the next 10 minutes. Nevada was scoreless from the field for seven straight minutes during that stretch.
Jalen Harris led Nevada with 24 points.
CLEMSON 70, No. 6 FLORIDA STATE 69: Freshman Al-Amir Dawes hit a twisting, driving bucket with a second left and Clemson toppled another highly ranked team, rallying past Florida State at Clemson, S.C.
Trent Forrest had put Florida State up by a point with a short jumper with 8.4 seconds left. Dawes then took the ball down the right side of the lane and flipped up the game-winning shot.
Florida State's last-chance heave was way off the mark and gave the Tigers (15-13, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) another big win in their puzzling season that includes victories over then-No. 3 Duke and No. 5 Louisville.
Clemson overcame a 10-point lead in the second half. Dawes finished with 18 points.
Forrest made a 3 that put the Seminoles (24-5, 14-4) ahead 42-32 early in the second half. That's when the Tigers used a 17-5 run over the next six minutes to get back into the game.
VIRGINIA 52, No. 7 DUKE 50: Mamadi Diakite made a short, go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left and Jay Huff blocked Vernon Carey Jr.'s shot under the basket with 3.7 remaining as Virginia ended a three-game home losing streak against Duke with a victory at Charlottesville, Va.
Huff led Virginia (21-7, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 blocked shots — none bigger than when he rejected Carey's attempt from in close with the Cavaliers leading 51-50. Huff also ripped the ball away, was fouled and made one of two free throws at the other end.
Tre Jones tried an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer, but missed, allowing the surging Cavaliers to claim their sixth victory in a row and leap-frog the Blue Devils into third place in the ACC standings with a week left in the regular season.
Carey had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (23-6, 13-5), who lost their second in a row and for the third time in four games.
No. 8 KENTUCKY 73, No. 15 AUBURN 66: At Lexington, Ky., Immanuel Quickley had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, Kentucky used a big run in the first half before holding off Auburn and clinch the Southeastern Conference regular season championship.
The Wildcats (24-5, 14-2) entered with a two-game lead on the second-place Tigers (24-5, 11-5) but had to overcome a 20-11 deficit before responding with the 20-3 spurt over 5:47 and eventually build an eight-point advantage. Auburn fought back to within 53-50 early in the second half, but Kentucky stayed ahead in a foul-plagued half by making 14 free throws down the stretch. That included seven by Quickley, who made all 11 from the line.
Kentucky made 27 of 33 free throws while Auburn hit 13 of 22 in a game featuring 23 fouls by each team. The schools also finished with 38 rebounds each.
No. 24 MICHIGAN ST. 78, No. 9 MARYLAND 66: Cassius Winston scored 20 points, including a buzzer-beating, 60-foot shot to end a sensational first half for Michigan State in a victory over Maryland at College Park, Md., that denied the Terrapins' bid to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
The Spartans (20-9, 12-6) bolted to a 17-5 lead and never trailed in dealing Maryland its first home loss of the season.
After Maryland (23-6, 13-5) closed to 71-61 with 5:20 left, the sellout crowd hoped to see another rally from a team that three times has overcome a halftime deficit of 14 points or more. But a three-point play by Winston made it 76-61, leaving the Terps and their fans with little hope of ending the night in a celebratory mood.
Jalen Smith had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Maryland, now 15-1 at home. The Terps can still clinch at least a share of the league title with a victory at Rutgers on Tuesday.