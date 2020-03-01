Gamecocks add the perfect touch

Clemson overcame a 10-point lead in the second half. Dawes finished with 18 points.

Forrest made a 3 that put the Seminoles (24-5, 14-4) ahead 42-32 early in the second half. That's when the Tigers used a 17-5 run over the next six minutes to get back into the game.

VIRGINIA 52, No. 7 DUKE 50: Mamadi Diakite made a short, go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left and Jay Huff blocked Vernon Carey Jr.'s shot under the basket with 3.7 remaining as Virginia ended a three-game home losing streak against Duke with a victory at Charlottesville, Va.

Huff led Virginia (21-7, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 blocked shots — none bigger than when he rejected Carey's attempt from in close with the Cavaliers leading 51-50. Huff also ripped the ball away, was fouled and made one of two free throws at the other end.

Tre Jones tried an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer, but missed, allowing the surging Cavaliers to claim their sixth victory in a row and leap-frog the Blue Devils into third place in the ACC standings with a week left in the regular season.

Carey had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils (23-6, 13-5), who lost their second in a row and for the third time in four games.