Game 3 of NBA Finals looms, Lakers leading Heat 2-0 so far SUN

Saturday was scheduled to be a day of more round-the-clock treatment for Dragic and Adebayo. If the Heat get either of them back, it's a bonus.

"We can either fold or fight like the Miami Heat do," rookie guard Tyler Herro said. "We know what kind of team we are. We know what we are capable of. Next game, we are going to fight and make some plays. It's not going to be easy."

The Lakers also say the same. They are, however, making things look easy.

The biggest stat differences in the first two games are the Lakers outscoring the Heat by 27 points from 3-point range (the total difference in scoring between the teams is 28) and a 25-11 edge so far in offensive rebounding.

"We know we can be a lot better and we're just, myself and AD, we're not satisfied with just the win," James said. "We want to be great. We want to be great, as close to 48 minutes as possible."

The Lakers not named James or Davis are shooting a combined 39% — but the two superstars are more than making up for that, shooting a combined 59%. If that's what it takes, Davis isn't complaining.

"We know we have something special with us two and this team, and just trying to capitalize on it," Davis said.